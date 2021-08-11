App State's Damion Daley on getting healthy, being versatile on the O-line and his family support system

“You know, I was a little scared about it,” Daley said. “I just prayed a lot the whole time. It worked out. I’m back good now.”

Daley is the latest addition to the App State football program from Georgia Military College. When recruited, he said Clark mentioned the idea of him playing on the left side. That lone season at GMC was his first on the offensive line. He starred as a defensive lineman at Ridge View High School, going to Colorado State to play on the D-line in 2018.

At GMC, he said he lined up at right guard, which will continue to be useful too. Perfect example: he’s seen time both there and at right guard during fall camp.

“Mentally I’m good. Mentally I know how to flip stuff so I’m good on the mental part,” Daley said. “... I’ve just got to learn the technique on both sides.”

His quick transition to the O-line has established another similarity between him and his brother, also. Daley’s older brother, Dennis, is an offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers and played at South Carolina.

The two rarely ever talk about football though. But Daley said it’s a nice outlet to have if he ever needs it.