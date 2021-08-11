App State's Damion Daley on getting healthy, being versatile on the O-line and his family support system

Damion Daley showed off his versatility last season.
Daley, a junior, appeared in all 12 of Appalachian State’s football games last season, two of those featuring starts as a tight end in jumbo packages. The spring has been no different.
Daley, a likely candidate as a starting guard this season, has only built on that this fall camp. He’s appeared all across the line, depending on the situation.
“We’ve been moving Damion Daley around quite a bit,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “That’s been good for him. Learn multiple positions -- he can play either side, left or right.”
For the Columbia, S.C. native, this opportunity came with difficulty. Daley missed spring practices because of the lingering effects from COVID-19 on his heart, he said. His diagnosis came in March, and he said he didn’t get cleared for work again until the beginning of June.
“Now I’m just trying to pick up what I missed in spring,” Daley said. “Just trying to get everything down, get my footwork right, get my steps right and get my body in shape.”
Daley said a family member faced the same problem. Within the last month, he’s felt like his running ability has returned to his expected level. Now, like everyone else around Kidd Brewer Stadium, is getting their body back into football shape.
“You know, I was a little scared about it,” Daley said. “I just prayed a lot the whole time. It worked out. I’m back good now.”
Daley is the latest addition to the App State football program from Georgia Military College. When recruited, he said Clark mentioned the idea of him playing on the left side. That lone season at GMC was his first on the offensive line. He starred as a defensive lineman at Ridge View High School, going to Colorado State to play on the D-line in 2018.
At GMC, he said he lined up at right guard, which will continue to be useful too. Perfect example: he’s seen time both there and at right guard during fall camp.
“Mentally I’m good. Mentally I know how to flip stuff so I’m good on the mental part,” Daley said. “... I’ve just got to learn the technique on both sides.”
His quick transition to the O-line has established another similarity between him and his brother, also. Daley’s older brother, Dennis, is an offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers and played at South Carolina.
The two rarely ever talk about football though. But Daley said it’s a nice outlet to have if he ever needs it.
“We work together some of the time, but our relationship, we’re more like best friends,” Daley said. “We really don’t speak football -- we’ll speak it when it comes up -- but really we just talk life.”
The pair are first-generation football players in his family. Daley said his family is from Jamaica, with his immediate family in South Carolina and the rest in Florida.
His family, Daley said, have really invested in he and his brothers careers, and they’ve latched on to the sport quickly. If his current course holds, his family will get to see a lot of Daley this fall.
“They love it. They love rooting me and my brother on,” Daley said. “We’re the only two that played college football. They love it. They’re a big support system for us.”
336-727-7165