Appalachian State can clinch its division in final road game of the football regular season

A preview of the Appalachian State-Troy football game:
When
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
Appalachian State: 5-1 Sun Belt, 8-2 overall.
Troy: 3-3, 5-5.
What to watch for
1. Appalachian State can clinch the East Division on Saturday. Coastal Carolina’s loss to Georgia State last weekend gave the Chanticleers two conference losses. A victory means that App State will travel to Louisiana, which has already clinched the West Division, for the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 4.
2. The Mountaineers defense has registered at least one pick-six touchdown return in the last three games. Defensive back Steven Jones has three of them – one against Louisiana-Monroe and two against Arkansas State. Trey Cobb, a starting inside linebacker, had a 100-yard return score last weekend against South Alabama.
3. Corey Sutton and Thomas Hennigan have become the fifth and sixth App State players to cross the 20 reception-touchdown mark for their careers. Sutton, now with 23, crossed the threshold in the team’s Sun Belt opener vs. Georgia State. Hennigan hit 20 career receiving touchdowns last week against South Alabama.
