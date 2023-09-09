CHAPEL HILL — Appalachian State is used to walking into road games as the underdog. And on a number of occasions, they have proven that they aren’t to be counted out.

No. 21 North Carolina couldn’t count the Mountaineers out until a Drake Maye touchdown in the second overtime gave the Tar Heels a 40-34 victory on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The overtimes became necessary after Ryan Coe hooked a potential game-winning field goal as time ran out in regulation.

“We went toe-to-toe. We didn’t come here for any moral victories,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We come here to win football games. I can’t say how proud I am of everyone involved in our football program.”

Clark was especially proud of reserve quarterback Joey Aguilar, who was pressed into service after an injury to Ryan Burger. And in a game where Aguilar was to be an afterthought to Maye, he more than held up his end of the game.

Aguilar was 22 of 43 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He made several key third-down conversion passes in the second half to keep the Mountaineers within range of an upset and to keep the Tar Heels nervous. Aguilar’s offensive line mostly kept him from harm against a North Carolina defense that recorded nine sacks in the season-opening win over South Carolina last Saturday. This time, the defense had no sacks.

“I’m very proud of that group, that unit,” Clark said. “They gave us an opportunity to win the football game. I’m at a loss for words, guys, but I’m very proud of our team.”

The App State defense stepped up in the first half, denying the Tar Heels some needed momentum. On two occasions, North Carolina went to a wildcat formation in hopes of maintaining drives. The Mountaineers stopped them on a fourth-and-1 at the App State 13 in the first quarter, and again on a third-down play in the second quarter. But the second half was a different matter.

Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including North Carolina’s score in the first overtime. He had 126 yards in the first half, much of that on a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

But App State’s offense wasn’t exactly slouchy. Nate Noel ran 26 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, one of those coming in the first overtime. Dashaun Davis caught seven passes on 11 targets for 117 yards. In all, Aguilar targeted and hit nine different receivers.

The game might have ended in regulation. An illegal substitution penalty followed by a video review iced Coe. Then, when he went to kick, App State called its final timeout to make matters worse. When the time came for him to kick, Coe missed the attempt low and to the left toward the student section at Kenan Stadium.

Noel scored on a 7-yard run in the App State OT possession, and then Hampton got his for the Tar Heels. Maye ran for the score the second OT, but his run for the two-point conversion landed short of the end zone when Jordan Favors body blocked him as he went for the right corner of the end zone and knocked Maye out of bounds.

Aguilar threw an incompletion, Noel ran for two yards and the Mountaineers got two more yards on a pass. On their last gasp from the 20, Aguilar’s pass for Davis was broken up. Davis got up after the throw looking for a pass interference penalty. There would be none.

Clark expressed disappointment, preferring not to comment on the last pass play, but he said there’s plenty left to play for in the remainder of the season.

“They’re hurting,” he said. “We’re Mountaineers. We’ll bounce back from this. We’re going to have a good football team this year.”

PHOTOS: UNC beats App State in double overtime