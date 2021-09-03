Appalachian State fires a warning shot for 2021, starts pivot away from season that didn't meet expectations

“East Carolina ran out there, and the fans got loud,” Clark said. “And when the App State Mountaineers ran out, that place erupted and I had chills all over my body. Our players fed off that.”

D’Marco Jackson, an inside linebacker who led the team with eight total tackles, said the big-crowd potential came up at a recent lunch with teammates. He said he joked that he felt like they hadn’t played in almost two years, just because the lack of surrounding noise took away so much.

The defense thrived off the crowd, forcing East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers to scramble. His passing options limited, Ahlers ran often. He found his successes, but App State kept him corraled for the better part of 60 minutes.

“You've just got guys who are just dog,” Jackson said. “I mean, they're going to get their nose to the ball. When you've got that going on, it is great.”

In the season opener, App State’s attack came together in a solid first showing. Eyes are looking forward, away from disappointment and even now, away from this first win. Thursday might be the first of many reminders that a season without a Sun Belt Conference championship turned into hunger for more.