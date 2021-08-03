Appalachian State football team returns talent but will welcome a new quarterback

Eight touchdown receptions this season would tie him for second with Bob Agle (who played from 1965 to 1968) at 25. Brian Quick holds the all-time career record with 31.

A new quarterback

The favorite to replace Zac Thomas at quarterback is Chase Brice, formerly of Clemson and Duke.

Brice looks to shake off a year with the Blue Devils that featured frequent turnovers, and start anew with a team that gives him talent to work with at every offensive position.

“Will he be a starter? Time will tell,” Clark said at the Sun Belt's media day. “Right now going into camp he will be our starter.”

To add more depth to the room and provide push, Jacob Huesman has returned for a sixth year with the program.

Trying to handle COVID-19

The Mountaineers dealt with nearly a monthlong break between games because of a COVID-19 pause.

Clark said the staff has done its best to educate players on the vaccine as the Delta variant causes an uptick in positive cases again.