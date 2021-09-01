Appalachian State football: What you need to know about the 2021 Mountaineers

A preview of Appalachian State’s football team going into its season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against East Carolina in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Last season

9-3 overall, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference

Coach

Shawn Clark (second season, 9-3)

Last postseason appearance

2020, beat North Texas, 56-28, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Strengths

This team has a lot of them. From a defense returning 10 starters and an offense full of weapons, the Mountaineers could be in the conversation for best Group of Five school.

Weaknesses

Red-zone offense was not a strong suit of this team. App State converted only 57.9 percent of its trips inside the 20-yard line in 2020. Can it shake that off this year?

Key losses

DB Shemar Jean-Charles, QB Zac Thomas, OL Noah Hannon, OL Ryan Neuzil, OL Cole Garrison, RB Marcus Williams Jr.

Keys to the season