Appalachian State football: What you need to know about the 2021 Mountaineers

A preview of Appalachian State’s football team going into its season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against East Carolina in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Last season
9-3 overall, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference
Coach
Shawn Clark (second season, 9-3)
Last postseason appearance
2020, beat North Texas, 56-28, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
Strengths
This team has a lot of them. From a defense returning 10 starters and an offense full of weapons, the Mountaineers could be in the conversation for best Group of Five school.
Weaknesses
Red-zone offense was not a strong suit of this team. App State converted only 57.9 percent of its trips inside the 20-yard line in 2020. Can it shake that off this year?
Key losses
DB Shemar Jean-Charles, QB Zac Thomas, OL Noah Hannon, OL Ryan Neuzil, OL Cole Garrison, RB Marcus Williams Jr.
Keys to the season
The big key, the main key, whatever you want to call him, is Chase Brice. The former Clemson and Duke quarterback has experienced highs and lows in his college career. His adjustment to the field on game day will determine just how special this Mountaineers team can be.
They should beat …
East Carolina, Elon, Marshall, Georgia State, La.-Monroe, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Georgia Southern
They'll likely lose to ...
Miami
And these are tossups ...
Louisiana, Coastal Carolina
Breaking down the roster
Offense
Skill positions
Star of the group: WR Corey Sutton
Player primed for a step forward: RB Nate Noel
Assessment: Sutton has scored 17 career touchdowns in his 21 games at App State, tied for fifth in school history. After opting out in 2020, he'll look to stay on that pace. Noel earned praise from Clark for his performance in fall camp.
Line
Stars of the group: Baer Hunter, Cooper Hodges
Player primed for a step forward: Damion Daley
Assessment: Hunter, making a switch from right guard to center, will help make this line succeed. Hodges hammers opponents with brute strength at right tackle. And Daley, whom OL coach Nic Cardwell said last season could start then at other Sun Belt schools, finally gets an opening to do so at left guard.
Defense
Line
Star of the group: Demetrius Taylor
Player primed for a step forward: Jordon Earle
Assessment: Taylor and Earle enter the season with at least one thing in common: both are noticeably slimmed down. Taylor is a known commodity at this point, and Earle gets his first full season as a starter after filling in for the second half of last season at nose tackle.
Linebackers
Star of the group: D’Marco Jackson
Player primed for a step forward: Brendan Harrington
Assessment: Jackson thrived in 2019 and carried that into 2020, when he led the team with 91 total tackles along with fellow inside linebacker Trey Cobb. Harrington is a multi-level problem for opposing offenses. He grabbed four interceptions last season, and his ability to pursue helps the defense flock.
Secondary
Star of the group: Shaun Jolly
Players primed for steps forward: Steven Jones, Nick Ross
Assessment: Jolly had a solid year during a season where Jean-Charles drew national praise. Jones and Jolly will form one of the best CB pairs in the Sun Belt. Ross, because of a spring practice injury to Kaiden Smith, gets a chance to take over a starting role. He’s a heat-seeking sure tackler.
Special teams
Star of the group: Jalen Virgil
Player primed for a step forward: Michael Hughes
Assessment: Anytime Virgil’s speed can pop up in the return game, there’s scoring potential. Look at his kickoff return touchdown against Georgia Southern in last year’s season finale as an example. And Hughes will serve as the team’s kickoff specialist, allowing Chandler Staton to focus on field-goal duties. The 6-foot-3 freshman has a leg on him.
Schedule
Sept. 2: East Carolina (Charlotte), 7:30 (ESPNU)
Sept. 11: At Miami, 7 (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Sept. 18: Elon, 3:30 (ESPN+)
Sept. 23: Marshall, 7:30 (ESPN)
Oct. 2: At Georgia State
Oct. 12: At Louisiana, 7:30 (ESPN2)
Oct. 20: Coastal Carolina, 7:30 (ESPN2)
Oct. 30: La.-Monroe, 3:30
Nov. 6: At Arkansas State
Nov. 13: South Alabama, 2:30
Nov. 20: At Troy
Nov. 27: Georgia Southern, 2:30
336-727-7165