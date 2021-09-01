 Skip to main content
Appalachian State football: What you need to know about the 2021 Mountaineers
top story

Appalachian State football: What you need to know about the 2021 Mountaineers

AppPractice (copy)

Chase Brice, a graduate student, played in 23 games at Clemson (82-for-136; 1,023 yards; nine touchdowns; four interceptions) over two seasons and in 11 games at Duke (193-for-352; 2,170 yards; 10 touchdowns; 15 interceptions).

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A preview of Appalachian State’s football team going into its season-opening game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against East Carolina in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Last season

9-3 overall, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference

Coach

Shawn Clark (second season, 9-3)

Last postseason appearance

2020, beat North Texas, 56-28, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Strengths

This team has a lot of them. From a defense returning 10 starters and an offense full of weapons, the Mountaineers could be in the conversation for best Group of Five school.

Weaknesses

Red-zone offense was not a strong suit of this team. App State converted only 57.9 percent of its trips inside the 20-yard line in 2020. Can it shake that off this year?

Key losses

DB Shemar Jean-Charles, QB Zac Thomas, OL Noah Hannon, OL Ryan Neuzil, OL Cole Garrison, RB Marcus Williams Jr.

Keys to the season

The big key, the main key, whatever you want to call him, is Chase Brice. The former Clemson and Duke quarterback has experienced highs and lows in his college career. His adjustment to the field on game day will determine just how special this Mountaineers team can be.

They should beat …

East Carolina, Elon, Marshall, Georgia State, La.-Monroe, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Georgia Southern

They'll likely lose to ...

Miami

And these are tossups ...

Louisiana, Coastal Carolina

Breaking down the roster

Offense

Skill positions

Star of the group: WR Corey Sutton

Player primed for a step forward: RB Nate Noel

Assessment: Sutton has scored 17 career touchdowns in his 21 games at App State, tied for fifth in school history. After opting out in 2020, he'll look to stay on that pace. Noel earned praise from Clark for his performance in fall camp.

Line

Stars of the group: Baer Hunter, Cooper Hodges

Player primed for a step forward: Damion Daley

Assessment: Hunter, making a switch from right guard to center, will help make this line succeed. Hodges hammers opponents with brute strength at right tackle. And Daley, whom OL coach Nic Cardwell said last season could start then at other Sun Belt schools, finally gets an opening to do so at left guard.

Defense

Line

Star of the group: Demetrius Taylor

Player primed for a step forward: Jordon Earle

Assessment: Taylor and Earle enter the season with at least one thing in common: both are noticeably slimmed down. Taylor is a known commodity at this point, and Earle gets his first full season as a starter after filling in for the second half of last season at nose tackle.

Linebackers

Star of the group: D’Marco Jackson

Player primed for a step forward: Brendan Harrington

Assessment: Jackson thrived in 2019 and carried that into 2020, when he led the team with 91 total tackles along with fellow inside linebacker Trey Cobb. Harrington is a multi-level problem for opposing offenses. He grabbed four interceptions last season, and his ability to pursue helps the defense flock.

Secondary

Star of the group: Shaun Jolly

Players primed for steps forward: Steven Jones, Nick Ross

Assessment: Jolly had a solid year during a season where Jean-Charles drew national praise. Jones and Jolly will form one of the best CB pairs in the Sun Belt. Ross, because of a spring practice injury to Kaiden Smith, gets a chance to take over a starting role. He’s a heat-seeking sure tackler.

Special teams

Star of the group: Jalen Virgil

Player primed for a step forward: Michael Hughes

Assessment: Anytime Virgil’s speed can pop up in the return game, there’s scoring potential. Look at his kickoff return touchdown against Georgia Southern in last year’s season finale as an example. And Hughes will serve as the team’s kickoff specialist, allowing Chandler Staton to focus on field-goal duties. The 6-foot-3 freshman has a leg on him.

Schedule

Sept. 2: East Carolina (Charlotte), 7:30 (ESPNU)

Sept. 11: At Miami, 7 (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sept. 18: Elon, 3:30 (ESPN+)

Sept. 23: Marshall, 7:30 (ESPN)

Oct. 2: At Georgia State

Oct. 12: At Louisiana, 7:30 (ESPN2)

Oct. 20: Coastal Carolina, 7:30 (ESPN2)

Oct. 30: La.-Monroe, 3:30

Nov. 6: At Arkansas State

Nov. 13: South Alabama, 2:30

Nov. 20: At Troy

Nov. 27: Georgia Southern, 2:30

