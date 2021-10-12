Appalachian State handled by Louisiana in Sun Belt showdown on Tuesday night

A midweek matchup between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Tuesday turned into 41-13 loss for the Mountaineers.

The hole became too deep for App State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) immediately. Louisiana scored on its first three possessions while Appalachian only converted a field goal.

A Mountaineers' turnover contributed to that brush fire. The Ragin' Cajuns sacked App State quarterback Chase Brice, who attempted a pitch that turned into a fumble.

Four plays later, Louisiana scored its third touchdown of the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Chris Smith.

App State got gashed by big plays. The first Louisiana drive featured a 55-yard pass on the Ragin' Cajun's second snap. Their second drive featured back-to-back 36-yard plays — the first a run and the second a pass — in route to another score.

Louisiana had a total of 13 explosive plays, which are passes of 15 yards or more and runs of 10 yards or more. Six of those plays went for 25-plus yards, and two were touchdowns.

Appalachian, meanwhile, couldn't find their footing in the first half. The Mountaineers' only scores came from two Chandler Staton field goals.

Appalachian finished 0 for 11 on third downs.