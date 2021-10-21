Appalachian State re-energizes football season, gives head coach a signature win vs. No. 14 Coastal Carolina

Last season with COVID-19 limiting fan attendance, the largest crowd the Chanticleers saw was an announced 11,000 people at Troy. This season, their largest attendance has been 18,674 in a home game against La.-Monroe.

Clark mentioned that the midweek turnout is even more impressive considering the number of commuter fans who come from an hour or more away to watch.

“We have a very passionate fan base, and they tell you when you do good, and they tell you when you do bad,” Clark said, grinning. “And that's just the life of the head coach at Appalachian State University.

“But our fans make a major difference in the outcome of football games.”

Clark could now laugh off some of the heat he and the coaching staff took after the Louisiana loss. He was able to do so after accomplishing something only his mentor has done during this century for App State. Beating Coastal Carolina gave the program its first win over an AP top 25 opponent since 2007, when Jerry Moore and the Mountaineers won at Michigan.

The two wins feature very different circumstances — an FCS program slugging up versus an established FBS program on an unprecedented clip — but will have a linkage from now on.