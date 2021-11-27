Appalachian State stays on the rise, registers 10th win

“That’s what I’m talking about giving it all for Appalachian State,” Clark said.

Chase Brice passed for two touchdowns and 234 yards. Thomas Hennigan caught three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Chandler Staton kicked field goals of 40 and 36 yards.

“We knew what we had to do today, and the defense played great,” Brice said.

It was a stout defense that demanded most of the attention, particularly in the first half. App State held Georgia Southern to 194 yards of total offense in the game, with 69 of those yards coming on an 11-play third-quarter march that resulted in a field goal.

No problem, as it turned out, because that led to the Mountaineers actually padding their advantage when Virgil returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. That pushed the lead to 17-3.

“It was a big boost for us,” Clark said. “If you give him a little bit of a crease, he can take it the distance.”

Once Virgil broke free from the last would-be tackler at the Georgia Southern 47-yard line, his three closest pursuers were teammates racing after him to celebrate in the end zone.