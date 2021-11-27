Appalachian State stays on the rise, registers 10th win

BOONE — A strong second half Saturday — in part sparked by Jalen Virgil’s kickoff return for a touchdown — should give Appalachian State satisfaction and momentum heading into the postseason.
The Mountaineers might be putting it together at just the right time.
“I would say we haven’t played a complete game yet, but we’re getting there,” linebacker D’Marco Jackson said.
The Mountaineers put a nice finishing touch on the home portion of the season, defeating Georgia Southern 27-3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
“You come here, you want to play for championships,” said Coach Shawn Clark.
The Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) will do that after reaching the 10-win mark for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.
There are two chances to add to it, beginning with Saturday’s Sun Belt championship game at Louisiana, and then in a bowl.
“Our players are up for the challenge,” Clark said.
The Mountaineers, who won the East Division, have a six-game winning streak since a loss at Louisiana.
Clark said the Mountaineers had more than a half-dozen players dealing with illness earlier in the week. He said he liked the determination of those who made it onto the field.
“That’s what I’m talking about giving it all for Appalachian State,” Clark said.
Chase Brice passed for two touchdowns and 234 yards. Thomas Hennigan caught three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Chandler Staton kicked field goals of 40 and 36 yards.
“We knew what we had to do today, and the defense played great,” Brice said.
It was a stout defense that demanded most of the attention, particularly in the first half. App State held Georgia Southern to 194 yards of total offense in the game, with 69 of those yards coming on an 11-play third-quarter march that resulted in a field goal.
No problem, as it turned out, because that led to the Mountaineers actually padding their advantage when Virgil returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. That pushed the lead to 17-3.
“It was a big boost for us,” Clark said. “If you give him a little bit of a crease, he can take it the distance.”
Once Virgil broke free from the last would-be tackler at the Georgia Southern 47-yard line, his three closest pursuers were teammates racing after him to celebrate in the end zone.
The play gave Virgil his third career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying former teammate Darrynton Evans. One of the others for Virgil came in the last meeting with Georgia Southern.
Less than three minutes later, Brice hooked up with Hennigan for a 68-yard touchdown play.
Earlier, Georgia Southern (3-9, 2-6) was stubborn if not efficient. It’s the only game this season it didn’t score a touchdown.
The Eagles were limited to their fewest points in a meeting with App State since the Mountaineers posted a 1987 shutout in the Division I-AA playoffs.
Brice connected with Malik Williams for a first-half touchdown pass of 36 yards for the only scoring until the third quarter. Williams beat his defender and Brice floated the pass into his arms as he crossed the goal line.
The crowd-pleasing moments were appropriate because App State averaged a school- and Sun Belt-record 30,441 fans for the six home games this year.
App State has won five of the past seven games with Georgia Southern.