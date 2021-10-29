Appalachian State to host La.-Monroe on Saturday

A preview of the La.-Monroe-Appalachian State football game:
When
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone
TV
ESPN+
Records
La.-Monroe: 2-2 Sun Belt, 4-3 overall
App State: 3-1, 5-2
What to watch for
1. La.-Monroe is coming off back-to-back wins against Liberty (featuring potential first-round pick Malik Willis at quarterback) and South Alabama. A big key to those? Chandler Rogers. Rogers had four touchdowns against the Jaguars, flashing dual-threat skill in the last two matchups to make the offense a bit more lethal.
2. App State found a deep-ball connection between quarterback Chase Brice and wide receiver Malik Williams in its 30-27 win over then No. 14 Coastal Carolina. Williams had 206 yards receiving against the Chanticleers, and now all three Mountaineers receivers average more than 14 yards per catch: Corey Sutton (15.1 yards per catch), Williams (14.8) and Thomas Hennigan (14.4).
3. Here's a little love for Chandler Staton, who has game-winning kicks against Marshall and Coastal Carolina. The super senior kicker has made all 11 of his field-goal attempts this season, which includes five from 40-49 yards out. Staton made 11 in 2019, 12 in 2018 and 13 in 2020. He's on his way to a career high in his final season.
What they're saying
"They have an identity now. I went against Coach (Terry) Bowden when he was at Akron several times when I was at Kent State. ...Those guys are playing with confidence. Coach (Rich) Rodriguez is their offensive coordinator. He's been an unbelievable play-caller for a long time, and they're playing with a lot of great effort right now. They're plus-eight on the turnover battle, and we're minus-five right now." – App State coach Shawn Clark on La.-Monroe.
Tickets and information
336-727-7165