Appalachian State to host La.-Monroe on Saturday

A preview of the La.-Monroe-Appalachian State football game:

When

3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where

Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone

TV

ESPN+

Records

La.-Monroe: 2-2 Sun Belt, 4-3 overall

App State: 3-1, 5-2

What to watch for

1. La.-Monroe is coming off back-to-back wins against Liberty (featuring potential first-round pick Malik Willis at quarterback) and South Alabama. A big key to those? Chandler Rogers. Rogers had four touchdowns against the Jaguars, flashing dual-threat skill in the last two matchups to make the offense a bit more lethal.

2. App State found a deep-ball connection between quarterback Chase Brice and wide receiver Malik Williams in its 30-27 win over then No. 14 Coastal Carolina. Williams had 206 yards receiving against the Chanticleers, and now all three Mountaineers receivers average more than 14 yards per catch: Corey Sutton (15.1 yards per catch), Williams (14.8) and Thomas Hennigan (14.4).