Appalachian State will visit Arkansas State on Saturday

In the last two games, App State’s defense has dealt with the offense that averages the most yards per play in the country (Coastal Carolina, at 8.45) and a program that averages one of the lowest amounts in the country — Louisiana-Monroe averages 4.54 per play, 122nd out of 130 in the country. The Chanticleers averaged nearly two yards less (6.7) in a loss to the Mountaineers, and the War Hawks averaged roughly a yard more (5.4) in a game that was already over at halftime.