Appalachian State will visit Arkansas State on Saturday

A preview of the Appalachian State-Arkansas State football game.
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Ark.
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
Appalachian State: 3-1 Sun Belt, 6-2 overall.
Arkansas State: 0-4, 1-7.
What to watch for
The Arkansas State defense has struggled mightily. The Red Wolves have one of the worst defenses in the country by almost every significant metric. They’re 130th of 130 teams in total defense with 558.9 yards allowed per game, 128th in scoring defense with 42.2 points allowed. And Arkansas State catches App State after back-to-back victories over a top 15 opponent, Coastal Carolina, and a 59-point explosion (featuring 49 first-half points) against La.-Monroe.
Running back Camerun Peoples has kept on his scoring tear. He missed two games before scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns apiece against Coastal Carolina and La.-Monroe. He has scored at least two touchdowns in five of the six games he’s played.
In the last two games, App State’s defense has dealt with the offense that averages the most yards per play in the country (Coastal Carolina, at 8.45) and a program that averages one of the lowest amounts in the country — Louisiana-Monroe averages 4.54 per play, 122nd out of 130 in the country. The Chanticleers averaged nearly two yards less (6.7) in a loss to the Mountaineers, and the War Hawks averaged roughly a yard more (5.4) in a game that was already over at halftime.
