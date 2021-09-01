Appalachian State's Demetrius Taylor finds time to grieve and a chance to focus on 2021

The Mountaineers have a tradition for every preseason camp. They give senior talks during the team’s first couple of weeks, where every player approaching their last year gets up to tell their story. When Taylor spoke, he pointed out that his mother was his hero. In front of the whole team, he finally let some emotion out. He realizes he will never get over his mother's death, but he felt that day marked a milestone.

“That’s when I really got a chance to sit down and cry about it and stuff like that,” Taylor said. “That’s the point when I was like, ‘OK I’m good now.’ It’d just been pent up so long, I just never sat down and let it out.”

With the chance to focus on football, and the ability to have fun playing the sport again, Taylor wants to use 2021 to dispel any remaining NFL doubts, especially regarding his size. The hero of the North Carolina game in 2019 – where he forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, intercepted a pass by Heisman Trophy hopeful Sam Howell and registered 2.5 sacks in a 34-31 Mountaineers win – is planning to remind everyone watching what he can do.