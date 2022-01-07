Appalachian State's football program puts a bow on 2021, navigates the roster management of 2022

BOONE — Shawn Clark pulled up his sleeve and looked at his watch so he could marry his statement to a point in time.
The Appalachian State football coach, who wrapped up his second year leading his alma mater during a news conference this week, needed to so the context stuck in a college football landscape that can provide new challenges.
“As of 11:17 right now, we don’t plan on signing anyone else from the portal,” Clark said that morning. “... We’ll go through spring practices and see our needs – what we have to have at a championship level – and we’ll address those needs as they come.”
The 2021 season ended with a 10-4 record, a runner-up finish in the Sun Belt Conference and a loss in the Boca Raton Bowl. Now the roster management of 2022 gears into warp speed.
The Mountaineers will brace for a injection of new pieces, specifically on defense. Two starting defensive ends, Demetrius Taylor and Caleb Spurlin, move on, as will gifted linebacker D’Marco Jackson and cornerback Shaun Jolly, both pursuing pro careers. That's to name a few.
Helping to curb that change, though, will be the returns of key defensive fixtures. First-team All-American Steven Jones will come back, as will safety starter Ryan Huff and linebacker Trey Cobb, according to Clark. Outside of three expected departures – the previously mentioned Jackson and Jolly, paired with linebacker T.D. Roof’s entrance into the transfer portal – Clark said “everyone” would come back that could.
The three defenders though, along with 10-sack Nick Hampton and nose tackle Jordon Earle, were mentioned by Clark as players who could offer needed stability that will face daunting challenges when the season opens in September. The Mountaineers start off with a home test against North Carolina before traveling to Texas A&M, the latter of which could likely be a College Football Playoff contender.
“It’s big to have those guys back, guys that have played before,” Clark said. “ … Those are guys that have experience, and can be great leaders for us. They want to be here, and we want them here.
“Again, this is the age of the transfer portal, and if you look at the transfer portal there’s hundreds a day going in. So we do a very good job here of treating our players the right way.”
App State’s dip into the portal has netted two offensive players with in-state ties. The Mountaineers added wide receiver Kaedin Robinson from Central Florida and East Forsyth alumnus and running back Ahmani Marshall from Wake Forest.
Robinson joins a wide receiver group that will lose all three starters and a constant presence on offense and kickoff returns: Thomas Hennigan, Corey Sutton, Malik Williams and Jalen Virgil. Marshall adds a little more depth to a running back room featuring 1,000-yard rusher Nate Noel and 14-touchdown scorer Cam Peoples.
And their best acquisition of the transfer portal gets one more year. Chase Brice, App State’s starting quarterback, will help the offense weather departures and also provide another season before the quarterback position gets a youth movement of its own. Brice threw for a single-season record 3,337 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
“It's huge for him to come back here, have a kid that’s played at Clemson and Duke, and in his first year here had a record-breaking season," Clark said. "But to really help the younger guys, to lead them. The D.C. Tabscotts, the Andre Goodmans. Ryan Burger’s here today.
“Just to watch how Chase prepares. How he studies film. It will be big for those young kids … to have him back, to give that leadership to that room is big for our program."
