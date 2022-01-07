Appalachian State's football program puts a bow on 2021, navigates the roster management of 2022

BOONE — Shawn Clark pulled up his sleeve and looked at his watch so he could marry his statement to a point in time.

The Appalachian State football coach, who wrapped up his second year leading his alma mater during a news conference this week, needed to so the context stuck in a college football landscape that can provide new challenges.

“As of 11:17 right now, we don’t plan on signing anyone else from the portal,” Clark said that morning. “... We’ll go through spring practices and see our needs – what we have to have at a championship level – and we’ll address those needs as they come.”

The 2021 season ended with a 10-4 record, a runner-up finish in the Sun Belt Conference and a loss in the Boca Raton Bowl. Now the roster management of 2022 gears into warp speed.

The Mountaineers will brace for a injection of new pieces, specifically on defense. Two starting defensive ends, Demetrius Taylor and Caleb Spurlin, move on, as will gifted linebacker D’Marco Jackson and cornerback Shaun Jolly, both pursuing pro careers. That's to name a few.