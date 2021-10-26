Appalachian State's Thomas Hennigan on the team's ability to bounce back and Malik William's success vs. Coastal Carolina

Williams had four receptions over 20 yards: a 45-yard catch in the first quarter; a 32-yard catch in the second quarter, as well as his 47-yard touchdown grab to give the Mountaineers their first lead.

“When you talk about Malik Williams, the one word that comes to me is consistent,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “... We call him 'Spider-Man' here for a reason: He catches everything.”

Hennigan’s been able to watch Williams grow unlike anyone else in the program. The two both started as true freshmen in 2017, and they’ve been steady presences in the starting offense since then.

The deep ball has been a conversation point for this offense this season, trying to consistently stretch the field. To Hennigan, Wednesday night is an example of how much of a problem this offense can be the rest of the season.

“Everyone's gonna come in, and the first thing their coach or defensive coordinator’s going to say is that App State’s going to come and run the ball, which that's how it's been since I've been here,” Hennigan said. “And we're always going to do that. I mean, we have the best receiving corps in the Sun Belt too, and a quarterback that can really sling it.

And when No. 7's (Chase Brice) on and hit him like he was Wednesday night. I just don't see too many defenses being able to stop our run and then defend our top receivers in the passing game. It's gonna be it's gonna be a big challenge.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.