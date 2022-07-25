Conference football coaches predict another big season for Appalachian State

Appalachian State's football team is predicted by Sun Belt Conference football coaches to repeat as East Division champion in 2022.

Ten of the 14 coaches voted the Mountaineers first, with Coastal Carolina expected to finish second. Louisiana was the choice by 10 of 12 coaches to win the West Division.

Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges are projected to make first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. Quarterback Chase Brice, running back Nate Noel and lineman Damion Daley are predicted to make second team All-Sun Belt on offense, with linebacker Nick Hampton, linebacker Trey Cobb and defensive back Steven Jones picked for the second-team defense.

Appalachian State will begin practice Aug. 5 and will open the 2022 season at noon Sept. 3 (ESPNU) against North Carolina at sold-out Kidd Brewer Stadium. App State will visit Texas A&M, predicted to finish second in the SEC West Division behind Alabama on Sept. 10 and will also play home games this season against Troy, James Madison, The Citadel, Georgia State, Robert Morris and Old Dominion.

The Mountaineers won the East in 2021 before losing to Louisiana in the league championship game. Appalachian State received a bid to the Boca Raton Bowl and lost to Western Kentucky.

The Sun Belt coaches poll:

East Division

1. Appalachian State – 94 points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 points

7. Old Dominion – 25 points

West Division

1. Louisiana – 95 points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 points (2)

3. Troy – 76 points

4. Texas State – 41 points

5. Southern Mississippi – 40 points

6. Arkansas State – 37 points

7. La.-Monroe – 24 points