East Forsyth alum to join Appalachian State football team as a grad transfer

Madison Cone, an East Forsyth graduate and former defensive back at the University of Wisconsin, will finish his college football career closer to home.

Cone announced on Twitter that he would join Appalachian State as a grad transfer on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-9 safety played in 33 career games for the Badgers, spanning from the 2017 season to the 2020 season. He graduated in December.

In February, Cone announced that he would join Buffalo as a grad transfer. Since then, the Bulls have gone through a coaching change. Former head coach Lance Leipold was hired at Kansas, replaced by former Michigan defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist.

Cone becomes the fourth graduate transfer brought in by the Mountaineers. Quarterback Chase Brice (Duke), running back Jahmir Smith (Notre Dame) and safety Stu Head (Stanford) chose to join the App State program since the 2020 season ended.

The Kernersville native will help sure up a position group that dealt with injury this spring. Super senior Kaiden Smith had a lower-leg injury that forced him out of roughly the second half of spring practices.

App State went 9-3 last season under first-year head coach Shawn Clark.

