Here's a look at App State preparing for ESPN's College GameDay broadcast

Appalachian State is offering its students and fans a chance to get into ESPN’s College GameDay “pit” Saturday – as long as they’re willing to camp out for the opportunity.
The university’s online schedule of events says 500 people will have the chance to be on camera during Saturday’s pre-game show. App is instructing campers to claim spots Friday on Sanford Mall in the heart of the Boone campus.
The GameDay pit opens for students and fans at 5:30 am. Saturday, more than 3 hours before the ESPN show airs and a full four hours before App State kicks off against Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Setup for the College GameDay broadcast was underway Wednesday, with a giant tent and array of massive speakers cropping up on the mall by Thursday afternoon.
Hey, ESPN ...
We're sure the broadcasters already know this.
But just in case, we hope they'll be pronouncing the name of Boone's university correctly.
Say it with us:
App-ah-LATCH-in
The school is also encouraging students to make potentially prize-winning posters, which are staples among fans who end up on ESPN’s pre-game show. One student winner will score free tuition and fees for a coming academic year.
(Offensive language, mentions of the opposing team and misspellings will all disqualify signs.)
PHOTOS: UNC outlasts App State, 63-61
Appalachian State running back Nate Noel dives into the end zone ahead of UNC's Giovanni Biggers in the first quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC wide receiver Kobe Paysour flips over backwards after catching a touchdown reception in the first half, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Wells catches a touchdown reception under pressure from UNC's Storm Duck in the first quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC's Noah Taylor stops Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice as he looks for the end zone on a two-point conversion with :09 remaining in the game in the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice fumbles the ball as he is stopped by UNC’s Noah Taylor, left, and Kaimon Rucker on an attempted two-point conversion with :09 remaining in the game in the Tar Heels’ 63-61 win Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
Walt Unks photos, Journal
North Carolina 63-61 victory against Appalachian State and N.C. State’s 21-20 win against East Carolina both came down to the final play, pretty much: a missed field goal in Greenville; a failed two-point conversion attempt in Boone.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC's Cedreic Gray intercepts Appalachian State's Chase Brice in the third quarter of the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples breaks a tackle on a 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State running back scores on a 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson catches a touchdown pass under pressure from UNC’s Giovanni Biggers in the closing seconds of the game Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark and quarterback Chase Brice encourage the team after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State tight end Henry Pearson is taken out by UNC's Cam'Ron Kelly (9) and DeAndre Boykins (16) after a reception in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson can't come down with the reception under pressure from UNC's Storm Duck in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC running back D.J. Jones scores on a 42-yard pass and run from Drake Maye in the fourth quarter Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC head coach Mack Brown encourages his team in the Tar Heels 63-61 win over Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice stiff arms UNC defensive lineman Myles Murphy on a quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter of Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Christian Horn catches a 46-yard touchdown reception under pressure from UNC’s Storm Duck in the fourth quarter on Saturday in Boone.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Dashaun Davis reacts after stumbling and missing a catch on a two-point conversion with :31 remaining in the game.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark and UNC head coach Mack Brown meet at mid field after the Tar Heels’ 63-61 win Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice completes a pass to Dashaun Davis in the fourth quarter against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC fans celebrate after a third quarter touchdown in the Tar Heels 63-61 win over Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State linebacker Tyler Bird (left) celebrates with Steven Jones Jr. after recovering a Drake Maye fumble in their game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State linebacker Tyler Bird celebrates after recovering a Drake Maye fumble in their game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC's Bryson Nesbit dives over Appalachian State's Dexter Lawson Jr. to score after recovering on an on-side kick by Appalachian State in the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State Milan Tucker is caught from behind by UNC's Ranieria Dillworth on a 47-yard kickoff return the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC head coach Mack Brown reacts after a penalty is called against the Tar Heels in the fourth quarter of the Tar Heels 63-61 win over Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC wide receiver tight end Bryson Nesbit catches a touchdown in the first half of the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice drops back to throw in the first half of the Mountaineers' game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State set an attendance record of 40,168 for their game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State's Chase Brice is up ended by UNC's Cam'Ron Kelly on a quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark pleads his case with an official in the Mountaineers game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State wide receiver Dashaun Davis is forced out of bounds by UNC defensive back Tony Grimes after a first half reception in the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples is stopped by a group of UNC defenders in the first half of the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC wide receivers Kobe Paysour (left) and J.J. Jones celebrate Paysour's first half touchdown in the Tar Heels 63-61 win, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
An Appalachian State marching band member cheers on the Mountaineers before the game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
UNC sophomore Jessica Eubank cheers on the Mountaineers before the game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State fashion during the game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State students celebrate a Mountaineer touchdown in the game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
An Appalachian State fan is ready for the Mountaineers game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
The Appalachian State marching band makes its way to the stadium for the game with UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State set an attendance record of 40,168 for their game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
The Appalachian State marching band makes its way to the stadium for the game with UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tailgating along Rivers Street before the Appalachian State game with UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
Appalachian State cheerleaders celebrate a Mountaineer touchdown in the game against UNC, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
