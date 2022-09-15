 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's a look at App State preparing for ESPN's College GameDay broadcast

Appalachian State is offering its students and fans a chance to get into ESPN’s College GameDay “pit” Saturday – as long as they’re willing to camp out for the opportunity.

The university’s online schedule of events says 500 people will have the chance to be on camera during Saturday’s pre-game show. App is instructing campers to claim spots Friday on Sanford Mall in the heart of the Boone campus.

The GameDay pit opens for students and fans at 5:30 am. Saturday, more than 3 hours before the ESPN show airs and a full four hours before App State kicks off against Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Setup for the College GameDay broadcast was underway Wednesday, with a giant tent and array of massive speakers cropping up on the mall by Thursday afternoon.

The school is also encouraging students to make potentially prize-winning posters, which are staples among fans who end up on ESPN’s pre-game show. One student winner will score free tuition and fees for a coming academic year.

(Offensive language, mentions of the opposing team and misspellings will all disqualify signs.)

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

