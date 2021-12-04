Louisiana beats Appalachian State in Sun Belt Conference football championship game

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana's defense has proven as difficult for the Appalachian State football team to move as the mountains that are home to the Mountaineers.

The Ragin' Cajuns shackled the App State offense for a third time within 366 days, scoring a 24-16 victory in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Mountaineers (10-3), who won the Sun Belt's East Division, will learn their bowl destination Sunday. App State has played in and won bowl games in all six of its seasons since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Mountaineers met for the third time in four seasons in the league championship game and the seventh time in four seasons overall. Appalachian State won the title-game matchups in 2018 and 2019 in Boone. The Mountaineers won the first eight games of the series, dating to 2014, but the Ragin' Cajuns now carry a three-game winning streak.

They're two of the top programs, along with Coastal Carolina, in a Sun Belt that is expanding to include Marshall, Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and likely James Madison.