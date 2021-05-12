New App State O-lineman Isaiah Helms: 'All I’ve got to do is work my hind end off'

Current App State offensive line coach Nic Cardwell is a former teammate of Holt. Helms said that Holt helped mentor him through his time in the transfer portal, and what he respected most was that Holt didn’t push him to App State or any other school. He made Helms focus on what was best for him.

“Coach Holt was my favorite coach probably ever, to be honest with you,” Helms said. “That pushed it over the edge, and I was like, ‘Well, I was going to take my chance.’”

Helms said at App State, the coaching staff sees him as a guard. But he’ll also provide some utility to a room replacing a few starters. The Mountaineers graduated its starting left guard and center in Ryan Neuzil and Noah Hannon, respectively. App State also loses Cole Garrison, who started most of the 2020 season at left tackle, to graduation.

Baer Hunter, who started at right guard the last three seasons, moved over to center this spring. Helms will have his chance to fight for playing time and on-field opportunities.

The Mountaineers went 9-3 last season under first-year head coach Shawn Clark. Before that, App State won at least a share of the last four Sun Belt Conference titles. That includes back-to-back wins in the conference's first two championship games in 2018 and 2019. Now, Helms is just ready to get to Boone.