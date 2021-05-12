New App State O-lineman Isaiah Helms: 'All I’ve got to do is work my hind end off'

Isaiah Helms proved himself quickly in college football. Now he’ll try to do it again for a new program with high expectations.
The two-season starter for Western Carolina announced Tuesday on Twitter that he would be joining Appalachian State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“It came down to what kind of culture that I will be heading into,” Helms said on Wednesday. “Definitely a winning culture that I will be heading into. ... I think they’re doing things right on the mountain.
“That’s what I want to be a part of.”
Helms became a key piece on the WCU offensive line. He started every game at center for the Catamounts during the last two years, earning a first-team spot on the all-Southern Conference team following the 2020-21 season.
“I’ve always believed what you put into the game, the game will give back to you,” Helms said. “And you know, there’s countless hours of film, on the field, after practice with the position coach. ... I wholeheartedly believe that’s how I’m in this position right now.”
An alumnus of West Caldwell, Helms said he started considering a potential transfer a couple months ago but didn't want to make a rash decision. But it became a real option after Western Carolina made a coaching change. Mark Speir, a former App State assistant coach for eight years, was let go after nine seasons leading the Catamounts. Helms formed a strong relationship with his offensive line coach, John Holt. Holt, a former Mountaineer who played from 2004 to 2007 and helped the program win three straight NCAA I-AA/FCS championships, had been one of Speir's initial staff hires.
Current App State offensive line coach Nic Cardwell is a former teammate of Holt. Helms said that Holt helped mentor him through his time in the transfer portal, and what he respected most was that Holt didn’t push him to App State or any other school. He made Helms focus on what was best for him.
“Coach Holt was my favorite coach probably ever, to be honest with you,” Helms said. “That pushed it over the edge, and I was like, ‘Well, I was going to take my chance.’”
Helms said at App State, the coaching staff sees him as a guard. But he’ll also provide some utility to a room replacing a few starters. The Mountaineers graduated its starting left guard and center in Ryan Neuzil and Noah Hannon, respectively. App State also loses Cole Garrison, who started most of the 2020 season at left tackle, to graduation.
Baer Hunter, who started at right guard the last three seasons, moved over to center this spring. Helms will have his chance to fight for playing time and on-field opportunities.
The Mountaineers went 9-3 last season under first-year head coach Shawn Clark. Before that, App State won at least a share of the last four Sun Belt Conference titles. That includes back-to-back wins in the conference's first two championship games in 2018 and 2019. Now, Helms is just ready to get to Boone.
“Move in May 22. I think we’re having our first meeting (on) May 24. And it’s go time,” Helms said. “This is what I always wanted. It’s here.
“All I’ve got to do is work my hind end off.”
