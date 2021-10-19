No. 14 Coastal Carolina to visit Appalachian State on Wednesday night

2. Will the health of running back Camerun Peoples finally allow him to play a conference game?

The Mountaineers’ bruising back dinged his ankle in the Marshall game, missing the last two matchups as gametime decisions. Clark said Peoples went through warm ups ahead of the Louisiana game and indicated he couldn’t play. Clark also mentioned that Daetrich Harrington, who’d missed the start of the season with an injury before returning against the Ragin’ Cajuns, felt fine after his first game action. He's primed for more carries going forward.

Peoples scored at least two touchdowns in three of the four games he’s played in 2021.

3. Grayson McCall has stayed on his efficient clip this season. The sophomore quarterback has a combined 16 touchdowns (14 passing, two rushing) in the Chanticleers’ option offense. He’s connected on at least 70 percent of his passes in five of Coastal Carolina’s six games this season — the lone outlier being the matchup with Buffalo, when he registered 68.4 on his passing accuracy while Coastal Carolina squeaked out a 28-25 victory. He scored three touchdowns against the Mountaineers last season, a 34-23 victory in Conway, S.C.

