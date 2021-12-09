Putting a Sun Belt championship loss and Appalachian State football success into perspective

With Appalachian State's football team waiting for its bowl matchup against Western Kentucky, now is a good time for perspective.

Make no mistake, App State has been a dominant program no matter the level – the Mountaineers have accumulated 12 seasons of double-digits wins since the turn of the century, and five of those, including this season, have come since joining the Sun Belt. They’ve won four conference championships in seven seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision school, not far removed from having won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.

Still, last weekend’s 24-16 title game loss to Louisiana stung. After getting walloped by the Ragin' Cajuns during the regular season, the team had eyes on revenge.

A program that expects to be in the matchup every year was eventually going to lose in a conference championship game. The Mountaineers won the first two title games, in 2018 and 2019 – against Louisiana both times, by the way – and didn’t earn a spot in the 2020 game. Sometimes it's just the other team's year. The typical online reaction bubbled up again for a fan base that has witnessed only 15 losses to Group of Five opponents in the last seven seasons.