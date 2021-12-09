Putting a Sun Belt championship loss and Appalachian State football success into perspective

With Appalachian State's football team waiting for its bowl matchup against Western Kentucky, now is a good time for perspective.
Make no mistake, App State has been a dominant program no matter the level – the Mountaineers have accumulated 12 seasons of double-digits wins since the turn of the century, and five of those, including this season, have come since joining the Sun Belt. They’ve won four conference championships in seven seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision school, not far removed from having won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.
Still, last weekend’s 24-16 title game loss to Louisiana stung. After getting walloped by the Ragin' Cajuns during the regular season, the team had eyes on revenge.
A program that expects to be in the matchup every year was eventually going to lose in a conference championship game. The Mountaineers won the first two title games, in 2018 and 2019 – against Louisiana both times, by the way – and didn’t earn a spot in the 2020 game. Sometimes it's just the other team's year. The typical online reaction bubbled up again for a fan base that has witnessed only 15 losses to Group of Five opponents in the last seven seasons.
“Be careful,” said one fan, responding to a point about the conference improving. “Time can be a tricky thing with a person’s memory. Don’t win next year, and all of a sudden App State is in a three-year drought.”
Losing sucks. Nobody likes it, that’s for sure. But it’s important not to let black-and-gold-tinted glasses impair the vision of a college football existence of which others would dream.
Some of the credit for the sustained success goes to App State coach Shawn Clark. Since being hired, he has been the most valuable coach in terms of his victories compared to his salary, according to a Winston-Salem Journal review of contracts given in the 2019-20 coaching cycle.
App State has paid $77,500 per win in base salary to Clark, who makes $775,000 a year (sixth among the Sun Belt’s 10 coaches). For a stark contrast, South Florida has paid $1.6 million per win since hiring Jeff Scott, who makes $2.4 million per year and whose teams have won three games in two seasons.
The Mountaineers coach, 46, has led his teams to 20 wins, more than anyone else hired in that group, just edging out Texas-San Antonio coach Jeff Traylor with 19. Clark has won 77% of his games in his young head-coaching career, matching the win percentage of Alabama's Nick Saban. That’s not a comparison but merely food for thought.
Some coaches hired the same time as Clark have already been fired: Colorado’s Steve Addazio, Washington’s Jimmy Lake and Washington State’s Nick Rolovich. Three (Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Traylor) earned contract extensions, and a fourth, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, is reportedly in the works. All were briefly courted by other programs, too. Only Traylor’s win percentage (75%) approaches Clark’s.
Clark, 1998 graduate, inherited a strong situation at App State. He also did not screw it up.
“I think (there’s) a lot of pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish here in two years,” Clark said before the Sun Belt championship. “Going through a pandemic and then having somewhat of a normal year. But there is a lot of pride.
“You put your whole life into something, you’d like to be successful. … It is rewarding to know that something you’re in charge of is succeeding. There’s a lot of expectations here, and I understand that.”
The fact that the Mountaineers changed coaches twice – first from Scott Satterfield to Eli Drinkwitz, then from Drinkwitz to Shawn Clark, with a rotating crew of assistants that featured a handful of holdovers – and maintained championship contention is borderline unbelievable.
The main reason for that, to which Clark frequently points, is players. The trophies and victories, and there were a lot of both for seniors and super seniors, should be laid at their feet first. Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan of Greensboro provides a needed view. After five seasons in Boone, going through all three coaches, he sees each of their impacts. But it’s stability among the players, he said, that created all the on-field triumph.
“For a player like myself, I look at it as more as it was three different strength coaches, it’s four athletic trainers, it’s four different offensive coordinators,” the Northwest Guilford graduate said. “So trying to get a feel for everyone and have some continuity after last year to this year has been huge because it’s something that we haven’t had since my freshman year.
“... This is Coach Clark’s team, and it’s Coach Clark’s mentality. You can definitely tell by how we go for it on fourth down. He definitely has his aggressive style of coaching. His presence (was) was felt this year.”
App State won or shared the Sun Belt Conference title for four seasons, from 2016 to 2019. Only seven programs have put together a streak of that length since 2000.
Two of those actually came from the Sun Belt. North Texas, now in Conference USA, won four straight from 2001 to 2004. Troy won five from 2006 to 2010. But in fairness, those stretches came in a lesser Sun Belt, with fewer teams and no top 25 program in sight.
The other five:
• Southern Cal, seven seasons, 2002 to 2008, Pac-10.
• Clemson, six, 2015-2020, ACC.
• Oklahoma, six, 2015-2020, Big 12.
• Ohio State (twice), five, 2005-2009 and 2017-2021, Big Ten.
• Miami, four, 2000-03, Big East.
Those are national brands during peaks, getting whatever players they wanted. App State is a developmental program that must find players, imagine what they can be and see that vision through at a high success rate.
The Sun Belt is about to get harder, with the additions of Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison to App State’s division. JMU, making the same transition that App State did almost a decade ago, surely hopes to punch early in the conference in the same way the Mountaineers did.
Winning 10 games will become harder. Grabbing championships will become harder. Those old Southern Conference stakes will reappear in Boone again. And App State will enter next season with a lot of fresh, young faces stepping up for the first time.
High expectations are warranted for a program that has enormous standards. The product will never be enough, though, if perspective doesn’t stick around.
PHOTOS: Louisiana vs. Appalachian State in Sun Belt Conference football championship game
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
Sun Belt Championship Football
PHOTOS: Appalachian State beats Georgia Southern, 27-3
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
Georgia Southern Appalachian State football
336-727-7165