Three thoughts: Appalachian State football concludes spring football practices

The 15th and final spring football practice for Appalachian State was forced inside on Saturday because of rain in Boone.
With the Mountaineers going on hiatus until the start of camp ahead of the 2021 season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2, here are three prevailing thoughts from the last month-plus of spring.
Confidence at quarterback out of spring
App State coach Shawn Clark pointed toward a main goal for the spring on Saturday.
“A big point of emphasis this year was to really open up our offense and throw the ball more downfield,” Clark said. "And not let teams dictate to us what we’re going to do. We dictate to them.”
That hinges, obviously so, on the quarterback position, and most of that on Chase Brice. Clark said he joked with offensive coordinator Frank Ponce that Zac Thomas got two years to get ready before taking over the job ahead of the 2018 season. Brice got 15 practices to adjust to a new offense and a new team. He has impressed Clark with the progress made.
Especially in this final week, which featured scrimmages on both Wednesday and Friday, Clark saw a major ramp-up in Brice’s play.
“Around practice eight, I was like ‘Man, this guy is really getting it right now.' And then this past Monday, he took a big step,” Clark said. “ … Chase came in knowing that he had to earn the spot and he had to earn the trust of his teammates.
“To watch him interact with his teammates, and his teammates love to play with him and be around him, but again I think it really goes back to the kid diving into his playbook.”
Young O-linemen get experience to shore up depth
The position group that’ll feature the most new faces will be the offensive line.
Right tackle Cooper Hodges and right-guard-turned-center Baer Hunter will be the two full-time starters back from 2020. Anderson Hardy started three games at left tackle last year.
Two pieces that figure to be major parts of the final alignment didn’t participate this spring. Lyle Hiers and Damion Daley will be cleared for activity Monday, Clark said, and will spend the early part of the offseason going through voluntary workouts to get themselves into shape and ready for fall camp.
Their absences opened opportunities for youth to rotate in, such as Craig McFarland, Seth Williams and true freshman Jaden Lindsay.
Lindsay, an East Forsyth graduate, has made good use of his time.
“You look at some of our young guys who played, those reps are invaluable to them," Clark said. "Lindsay, for example, he should be going to high school prom right now. And just to watch him grow and to learn our offense, he’ll be so far ahead in May that he might have a chance to contribute this year.”
Potential breakout candidate?
Jordon Earle grabbed his opportunity in 2020 to take ownership of the nose tackle position and provide an energetic boost in the process.
He started the last seven games at the position, and is one of 10 returning starters for the defense. This spring, Earle has played with a strong and trimmer frame. Clark thinks it will increase the player’s impact on the field and how long he stays on it.
Part of that comes from the tutelage of Robert Nunn, App State’s defensive line coach since last season and a career NFL coach.
“It goes back to him taking accountability for his body,” Clark said. “And that’s something that we’ve preached here for his first two years and when Coach Nunn came in and kind of gave some validation: if you want a chance to play at the next level, you need to change your body.
“To his credit he has done that. He’s counting calories and eating the right foods. You really seeing it transitioning to the way he plays.”
