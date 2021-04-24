Three thoughts: Appalachian State football concludes spring football practices

The 15th and final spring football practice for Appalachian State was forced inside on Saturday because of rain in Boone.

With the Mountaineers going on hiatus until the start of camp ahead of the 2021 season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2, here are three prevailing thoughts from the last month-plus of spring.

Confidence at quarterback out of spring

App State coach Shawn Clark pointed toward a main goal for the spring on Saturday.

“A big point of emphasis this year was to really open up our offense and throw the ball more downfield,” Clark said. "And not let teams dictate to us what we’re going to do. We dictate to them.”

That hinges, obviously so, on the quarterback position, and most of that on Chase Brice. Clark said he joked with offensive coordinator Frank Ponce that Zac Thomas got two years to get ready before taking over the job ahead of the 2018 season. Brice got 15 practices to adjust to a new offense and a new team. He has impressed Clark with the progress made.

Especially in this final week, which featured scrimmages on both Wednesday and Friday, Clark saw a major ramp-up in Brice’s play.