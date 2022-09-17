WATCH NOW: App State fans storm the field after last second 32-28 stunner against Troy

BOONE — Appalachian State and its flair for the dramatic produced an ending for the ages.

A Hail Mary pass is deflected on the final play of the game with Troy. It landed in the arms of a Mountaineers receiver, who circled the defense and made it to the end zone, giving Appalachian State a 32-28 victory.

The triumph caps a day when Boone captured the national spotlight through ESPN’s “College GameDay” telecast on campus. And it comes one week after Appalachian State knocked off then-sixth-ranked Texas A&M 17-14 on the road. Troy held onto a 28-26 lead after taking a safety in the closing seconds. The Trojans kept the Mountaineers defense off balance all afternoon.

But holding Appalachian State at the Troy 2, the Trojans couldn’t pick up a first down and took the safety, setting up one of the most dramatic finishes in school history.

After the touchdowns, fans stormed the field. At last report, the goalposts were still standing. But Appalachian State’s flair for the dramatic may have produced its signature moment.