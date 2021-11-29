West Forsyth alum Baer Hunter focused and found his way at App State

A few years ago, Baer Hunter's dedication to focus became clear.

And that’s not to say he wasn’t before, but the trait shines through anytime the Appalachian State offensive lineman speaks about or on behalf of his program. Other than the moments where he slips in his sense of humor, Baer is all business.

“I mean, you got to,” Hunter said last week, ahead of his final home game as a college football player. “The season is so quick, if you're not locked in, you can slip at any point. And that's the last thing I can do. I can't slip at all.

“So just trying to get better each and every day, even though it's almost done, and see where it can take us as a team and me personally.”

The West Forsyth grad used that focus to find his way and, most importantly, become an indispensable fixture for the Mountaineers' offense during the last four seasons.

Through his six years — thanks to a redshirt season in 2016, a year as a utility man, then four straight seasons as a starter thanks to the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA — he became only the eighth player to make 50 starts for the program.