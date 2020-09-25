Former App State, Campbell QB Kam Bryant looks back on career full of dynamic points

Lamb emerged during camp, and he led a long touchdown drive at the 2014 season opener at Michigan. Bryant made his final start, a 66-0 win against Campbell, the next game before Lamb took over starting duties.

Bryant dropped back again into the backup role. The team started 1-5, but surged at the end with six straight wins. Lamb went on to start 49 games total in his career, setting the school and Sun Belt career records for touchdown passes. Bryant watched Lamb cement his spot at the position, and as he did, realized he'd have to play elsewhere for a chance to start again.

He waited until the end of the year though, so that way, if Lamb got hurt, he could step in again temporarily and save the redshirt of J.P. Caruso, a true freshman quarterback on the team at the time.

“If I did leave and something did happen to Taylor, well now this kid is losing a year because I selfishly wanted to leave because I lost the job in Week 2,” Bryant said of the transition to Lamb. “I think all those things played a part in that. But definitely having experience and being on the other side and trying not to make it awkward.

“It’s enough taking over as quarterback at Appalachian State, a freshman. He didn't need any help or noise from me causing any friction anywhere.”