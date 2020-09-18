Former App State linebacker Dino Hackett, assistant Carroll McCray on Marshall and a shift in the Mountaineers' program

Dino Hackett feels like any rivalry between Appalachian State and Marshall formed almost after he was gone.

Hackett, former linebacker who is one of four Mountaineers whose jersey is retired, said that really started to fortify for him his senior year, 1985, when the program was about to reach new heights. He remembers the long bus rides to West Virginia, playing in gnarly weather almost every year and that Marshall, along with Furman and Western Carolina, were the games that required Appalachian’s best shots in the Southern Conference.

So when Hackett watches the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd face off for the first time since 2002 on a CBS national broadcast Saturday, it won’t be so much about a rekindled rivalry. It will really be a reminder of how for App State has come.

“It was a good time for Appalachian football,” Hackett said of his playing days. “And I can say from the time I came there as a freshman to the time I left as a senior, there was a complete change in the culture, in the work ethic and in the type of player that Appalachian was getting, and I think that’s continued till today.”

Hackett, who lives in Pleasant Garden, saw three head coaches during his playing career. Mike Working recruited Hackett from Southern Guilford High School to Boone. He played one season under Working, another under current North Carolina coach Mack Brown and his final two under Sparky Woods.

That’s why 1985 became a turning point in Hackett's mind, for the Appalachian program and the rivalry. The Mountaineers had beaten Marshall before, but that season, in Hackett’s final home game, Appalachian won 40-0 while in a dogfight with Furman for the SoCon’s I-AA playoff spot. The Paladins would go on to claim it anyway, leaving the Mountaineers out.