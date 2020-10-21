From no practices, Appalachian State accelerates into game week

“Athletes depend on each other more so than any other population," Washington said. "We depend on each other. We look for support, and we look for that communication, and then seeing all that is denied or restricted, that’s tough on these kids. So we as coaches have to keep that in mind. They’re not mentally where they normally would be because of that.

“A lot of conversations have to be had now, just where you are, man? How do you feel? What're you thinking? What’s your struggles?’ Those conversations are real.”

Some seasons have been pushed in hopes of avoiding COVID-19. Others took a while to get going or ran into cancellations or postponements before play could resume.

Some schools and conferences opted not to attempt football at all, a notion on which a few reneged as others carried on.

“The tough part for this is there is no right or wrong way, I don’t think,” Grobe said. “You’ve just got to try to do what you feel like are the best things for your player and your team.”

App State gets to finally move on when kick off comes on Thursday night. Nearly a month featuring many Zoom calls with players and small-group workouts has come to an end.