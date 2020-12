ATHENS, Ga. - App State women's basketball fell to Georgia 107-44 on Tuesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Mountaineers head into Sun Belt play with a 3-3 mark while Georgia improved to 9-0.

Lainey Gosnell tied a season high and led the team with 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Michaela Porter scored six points and both Pre Stanley and Janay Sanders each scored five.

App State opens league action on New Year's Day against Troy on the road.