'Get The Plunger': Why an unexpected prop for App State is really about the energetic Jordon Earle

Let Earle explain why that’s become a go-to mantra in his college football life. “The whole point of the metaphor is a run stopper," Earle said. "You’ve got to plunge something and stuff something. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, and sometimes it gets nasty while you do it, and that’s where the plumber comes in at."

Under most circumstances, nose tackle is a thankless gig. And Earle has had to follow some players who were good at it. From MyQuon Stout, the starter there in Earle’s true freshman year, to E.J. Scott last season. Earle became tasked with more responsibility when normal starter George Blackstock was sidelined with an injury after the first five games.

Now it’s all coming to light thanks to a purchase of plunger from a teammate. Caleb Spurlin, another senior on the line, bought it for Earle and carried it into the locker room the day before the Louisiana game. According to all who were there, Earle went into full-on celebration mode before declaring he would get it down to the field. Spurlin said the gift was part fun and part reward.

“George is a heck of a player, but (Earle) stepped in and has done a great job there producing for us,” Spurlin said. “The Day 1 he walked in here, he brought energy. … it’s non-stop.”