'Gut-wrenching loss' for Appalachian State football team at No. 22 Miami; cat survives fall from upper deck

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Manny Diaz had not even left the field at Hard Rock Stadium and he was already extolling his relief about the Miami Hurricanes’ escape from what the Appalachian State Mountaineers could have done Saturday night.

The Appalachian State football team was on the brink of an upset against Miami until a field goal with 2:04 remaining gave the Hurricanes a 25-23 win, and it all felt familiar to the Miami coach.

“This is what App State does to people. They come in and win these games on the road,” he told ESPN in his post-game interview, “but they didn’t do it tonight.”

With 5:48 left, the Mountaineers scored to take a 23-22 and were maybe one stop away from their third straight win against a team from a Power Five conference. Quarterback Chase Brice, for only the second time all night, had completed a pass for more than 15 yards, a 41-yard strike to wide receiver Malik Williams to set up Appalachian State for its go-ahead touchdown.