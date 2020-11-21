Mistakes reign in App State's loss to Coastal Carolina, make a championship trajectory difficult

CONWAY, S.C. — The mistakes added up, and Shawn Clark knew it.

The Appalachian State football coach rattled off the ones he could think of after the 34-23 loss to No. 15 Coastal Carolina.

“I mean, those are mental errors you can’t have,” Clark said. “I don’t want to call it undisciplined, but it is.

“We can’t have those types of mistakes and go play a top-ranked team in the country, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

App State’s two losses this season have come to teams that are now ranked. The first came against Marshall, which is tied with Coastal Carolina in the AP top 25, on Sept. 19, when App State was forced to make plays through its passing games and struggled.

Coastal Carolina issued the same challenge. And while App State found some statistically, cracking 200 passing yards for the first time in four games, the Mountaineers’ mistakes built on each other and became hard to overcome.

The ones that will stick out are the three interceptions thrown by senior quarterback Zac Thomas. The final one came in the Mountaineers’ last drive, a desperation play on a fourth-and-long while Appalachian was pinned near its end zone.