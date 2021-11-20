Mountaineers on to Sun Belt title game

Thomas Hennigan, the program’s all-time reception leader, hauled in a 42-yard catch and a 6-yard touchdown reception in the opening drive of the half. An immediate pick by T.D. Roof set up another touchdown pass to tight end Eli Wilson, and suddenly the Mountaineers had an insurmountable 24-7 lead.

Clark said that 21-point swing in just four minutes changed the course of the game for his team.

“We won the middle eight. That’s the last four (minutes of the first half) and the first four of the second half,” Clark said. “We scored 21 unanswered points and really, we broke the will of the opposing team.”

Behind all of the scoring was an Appalachian State defense that operated with dangerous efficiency. Six three-and-outs and four forced turnovers kept the offense on the field for a staggering 43 minutes.

Clark said it’s trust in his defense that allows him to be aggressive on offense.

“We went for it on fourth down five times,” Clark said. “Those are momentum changers when you get another set of downs, and when we don't get it we have faith in our defense.”