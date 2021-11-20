Mountaineers on to Sun Belt title game

The Appalachian State football team clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game as it rolled over Troy 45-7 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers faced some adversity in the first half though, before they found their rhythm in the second. Appalachian State got on the board early with a field goal, but it only took Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson four plays to respond, connecting with wideout Deshon Stoudemire for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton shanked a 30-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Mountaineers’ next two drives ended in turnovers as quarterback Chase Brice threw two interceptions and the Trojans held on to their narrow 7-3 lead.
The Appalachian State defense held strong though, and the offense eventually came to life after Troy was forced to punt for the fourth straight time with 1:21 remaining in the half. The Mountaineers worked at a frenzied pace, covering 61 yards in just six plays. Brice found Corey Sutton in the deep corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown reception to take back control of the game.
“We had a great touchdown in the half in a two-minute situation,” said Coach Shawn Clark. “That’s something we practice every day.”
The Mountaineers didn’t let up coming out of the half, finding the end zone early.
Thomas Hennigan, the program’s all-time reception leader, hauled in a 42-yard catch and a 6-yard touchdown reception in the opening drive of the half. An immediate pick by T.D. Roof set up another touchdown pass to tight end Eli Wilson, and suddenly the Mountaineers had an insurmountable 24-7 lead.
Clark said that 21-point swing in just four minutes changed the course of the game for his team.
“We won the middle eight. That’s the last four (minutes of the first half) and the first four of the second half,” Clark said. “We scored 21 unanswered points and really, we broke the will of the opposing team.”
Behind all of the scoring was an Appalachian State defense that operated with dangerous efficiency. Six three-and-outs and four forced turnovers kept the offense on the field for a staggering 43 minutes.
Clark said it’s trust in his defense that allows him to be aggressive on offense.
“We went for it on fourth down five times,” Clark said. “Those are momentum changers when you get another set of downs, and when we don't get it we have faith in our defense.”
Now, the team looks forward to senior day in Boone against Georgia Southern at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday, then a date with Louisiana for the conference championship on Dec. 4.
Appalachian State was blown out 41-13 in their last matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Oct. 12, but have won six straight games since. The Mountaineers are now back atop the East Division after missing the conference championship game for the first time last season.
“Very proud of our program to come down to Troy, get a big win and seal the East,” Clark said. “That was our goal all year long, to win our division and play for a championship.”