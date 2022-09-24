Mountaineers out of miracles this week

Appalachian State fans had another weekend of nail biting and heart pounding courtesy of their football team, but against James Madison on Saturday, there would be no magic, no miracle and no victory.

Quarterback Todd Centeio helped the unbeaten Dukes (3-0, 1-0) celebrate their first game as a member of the Sun Belt Conference by guiding them to a 32-28 victory over the Mountaineers (2-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Kidd Brewer Stadium. It's the first time James Madison had visited Boone since Nov. 24, 2007, when the Mountaineers won 28-27 in an FCS playoff game.

Centeio passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 61 more, helping to erase a 28-3 deficit built by Appalachian State in the second quarter. He ran two yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and ran 18 yards on a third-and-9 at the App State 36 to keep a drive alive late in the fourth quarter. He added a 10-yard run on a third-and-11 down to the 9-yard line. The Dukes didn't get the first down, but they buried the Mountaineers deep in their own territory, and the fantastic finish people in Boone were becoming accustomed to was out of reach.

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said a team evaluation is in order.

"We have to look at all three phases, offense, defense, special teams," Clark said. "We've got to score points on offense."

The James Madison defense kept consistent pressure on Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice and sacked him four times. Brice also threw an interception that led to Kaelon Black's 4-yard scoring run with 10:36 left. Yet, there was one last gasp for Appalachian State, but it was snuffed out when Christian Horn took a jarring hit from Que Reid which left him visibly shaken up.

"They were doing some ... exotic things, but nothing that we haven't seen as far as film and what they did in the first half," Brice said. "We just didn't quite finish.

"We had opportunities," he added. "Poor execution here, a turnover here, and that allows a good team like that back in the game."

A stop on fourth down was sandwiched by two turnovers, and the lost possessions led to misery for James Madison for much of the first half. The Dukes actually led 3-0 after Camden Wise hit a 27-yard field goal on the game's opening drive, but it was downhill from there.

On its second possession, App State took the lead on Cam Peoples' 2-yard run at 13:45 in the second quarter. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Latrele Palmer fumbled and Trey Cobb recovered for the Mountaineers at the 25. Three plays later, Brice rolled to his right and hit Miller Gibbs in the right corner of the end zone and over three defenders to extend the lead to 14-3 at 11:45.

The Dukes were stopped on a fourth-and 4 at the Mountaineers 32, and the defense compounded the problem with a pass interference call. Brice hit Marcus Stroman on the next play for a 27-yard score and a 21-3 edge.

Centeio was sacked and lost the resulting fumble, and App State cashed it in on Nate Noel's 5-yard scoring run for a 28-3 cushion with 6:10 left before halftime.

James Madison avoided further disaster when a fumble near midfield which the Mountaineers recovered was overturned. With the possession restored, Centeio connected with Kaelon Black for 23 yards to cut the gap to 28-10. A blind-side sack forced a Brice fumble, and the Dukes recovered and appeared to be seizing the momentum. But Wise missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 30 seconds left before halftime.

But the comeback had started, and the Mountaineers were unable to stop it. The Dukes, ninth in the nation in third-down conversions, failed on their first 10 attempts, but converted two of four in the fourth quarter when they were needed.

The looming rout vanished in part because James Madison's defense was almost impenetrable in the last 30 minutes. Appalachian State gained only 112 yards in the second half, and just 37 in the fourth quarter.

"We've got to score points on offense," Clark said. "I think this gave us a great chance early on with the turnovers. We score points off of it. And we didn't capitalize on offense in the second half."