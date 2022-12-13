Muse family will fill up Joel Coliseum for App State-Wake Forest basketball game on Wednesday night

The first family of Forsyth County when it comes to high school basketball has one name - Muse. The family coaching tree is long and successful.

It all started with 87-year-old Tom, whose coaching tree includes two of his sons (Andy and Mike) and one grandson (Adam). All of the Muse family, even some of might think they are part of the family, will be at Joel Coliseum on Wednesday night when Appalachian State takes on Wake Forest.

Tom and his wife, Jean, who have been married nearly 65 years, will both be at the game in the special Muse section behind the App State bench.

Sure, it’s a big game for the two schools who are gearing up for the heart of their conference play but it’s also a game that will bring together one of the most respected families around these parts.

Mike Muse is back in college coaching at Wake Forest and he’ll be on the bench as the Director of Player Relations and Community Service. And on the Appalachian State bench will be Andy’s twin sons (Aaron and Andrew) who are Mike’s nephews.

Aaron and Andrew, who are both seniors, will be graduating next year and will add to the long list of family members with degrees from App State. Andy’s wife, Gina, is also an App State graduate. Tom, Mike and Andy are also App State graduates who were all part of the basketball program in Boone during their student days.

“The good thing is I’m not playing, and Aaron’s not playing but the family will be there to support Andrew (a walk-on) so it will be a fun night,” Mike said. “But I will tell you I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for App State basketball and Bobby Cremins (a former App State head coach) and Kevin Cantwell (a former App State assistant). It’s my alma mater and my nephews are on the bench and I have a lot of respect for Dustin Kerns (App State’s head coach) but to be at this level and to have family be involved with both teams is pretty special.”

The Muse’s have been battling each other on the court for years especially dating back when brother used to coach brother when Mike was coaching at East Forsyth and North Forsyth, and Andy at Mount Tabor. Andy is in his 25th year at Mount Tabor and has more than 550 wins and Mike had more than 300 wins in his high-school coaching career.

Tom, who spent 30 years coaching at Parkland where the gym is named after him, had more than 520 wins. And Tom's grandson and Andy's oldest son, Adam, who is Reagan’s boys’ coach is in his third season, is just getting started on his career.

What Andy still gets a kick out of is that Tom is one of his assistant coaches and has been for years. “He loves it,” Andy said about his father who has been coaching high-school basketball either as a head coach or an assistant since 1959. “I mean, he’s seen it all so I can ask him about anything that comes up.”

As for Wednesday night, Andy is excited that all of the Muse family will be under one roof for yet another basketball game.

“I sort of like it because I don’t have to coach or play and I can just enjoy the game and see my family,” said Andy, 57, who is a 1988 graduate of App State. “Both teams are going to come in wanting to win but it’s nice that App State’s coming down the mountain to play there at Joel Coliseum.”

The only Muse who might get a chance to play is Andrew, who has seen limited time this season. His twin brother, Aaron, has been a manager since their sophomore season and both are excited about the chance to be in Joel Coliseum again.

“We aren’t really talking to Uncle Mike right now,” Aaron said with a laugh. “We’ll talk to him after the game.”

The last time the twins, who are both 22-years-old, played at Joel was in the championship of the Frank Spencer Tournament and Mount Tabor lost to Parkland in their senior season.

“I’ve been circling this game on my calendar because it will be an awesome experience to be back in my hometown,” Andrew said. “This is a big game for us and I know it’s a big game for Wake Forest as well but we are wanting to come down and play a good game against them.”

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the twins might follow in the family business of getting into coaching.

Aaron, however, might also follow another path that includes the ministry. The Muses are strong in their faith and Aaron said he’ll decide after graduation what’s next.

“I’m actually a semester behind my brother so I’ll graduate next December,” Aaron said.

For Andrew, who knows that this season will be his last in organized basketball as a player, he’s hoping to get into college coaching as a graduate assistant.

Andrew says he loves the game of basketball because that’s what he remembers.

“We both literally grew up in that Mount Tabor gym,” Andrew said. “It’s a special place because we could be with our dad and our grandpa a lot. But I know the ball’s going to stop bouncing here at some point and our family is tight knit and we know God has placed us in this position to help serve others and share the gospel.”

While Mike knows the game will be the focus as both teams try to sharpen their games heading into conference play in January, he also couldn’t help but heap praise on his nephews.

“I can’t say enough about how great those two young men have been shaped,” Mike said.

Andy said he never has pushed the boys into coaching.

“I’m just hoping they get into a field where they are working but it doesn’t feel like a job,” Andy said. “I’m proud of their decisions they’ve made throughout the college careers both on and off the court. They lead small church groups and are involved up there at App State so Gina and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

As for what gear the entire Muse family will be wearing, Mike played it straight down the middle. “I think they will all be wearing gold and black,” he said, ''let’s just leave it at that.”