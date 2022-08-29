 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. State, Appalachian State schedule two-game football series

Marcus Stone, Jeremy Wiggins, Jerome Touchstone

N.C. State and Appalachian State last meet in 2006.

 Associated Press

N.C. State and Appalachian State have agreed to a two-game football series.

The dates

At Boone, Sept. 6, 2025

At Raleigh, Sept. 26, 2026

Last meeting

State, 23-16, 2006

Series history

State leads, 6-0

Looking ahead

Notable non-conference opponents for each program beginning in 2023, according to FBSchedules.com:

State

  • Notre Dame 2023, at Notre Dame 2025, Notre Dame 2029, at Notre Dame 2031, Notre Dame 3025, at Notre Dame 2037
  • Cincinnati 2023, at Cincinnati 2029
  • East Carolina 2025, at East Carolina 2028
  • Florida 2026, at Florida 2032
  • At South Carolina 2030, South Carolina 2031
  • At Georgia 2033, Georgia 2034

Appalachian State

  • At North Carolina 2023
  • East Carolina 2023, at East Carolina 2024, at East Carolina 2026
  • At Clemson 2024
  • At South Carolina 2025, at South Carolina 2027, South Carolina 2033, at South Carolina 2034
