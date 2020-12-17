Nate Noel's late addition at App State, why he's thriving and a promising comparison

“Darrynton was a coach on the field from an early age,” Clark said. “... I wouldn’t put that pressure on him, but you watch them both from their freshman year, they’re very similar.”

Noel watched Evans in those two App State games. He said he saw a smart and fast football player who punished defenses when he found the small space needed to blast away for a score.

Entering his first game against Campbell, Noel admitted he was nervous. He didn’t know what to expect. His performance, which featured his first career touchdown, boosted his outlook for the rest of the year. He is third on the team with 484 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns going into Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl game against North Texas.

“As I’ve been playing more games, my confidence has just been going up,” Noel said. “And I’ve been getting more comfortable with the situation that I’m in. And I feel like I can play with everybody that’s on the field with me.”

The confidence he mentioned no doubt played some factor in his big run against the Eagles to give App State a double-digits lead after a stressful first half.

Clark and starting center Noah Hannon, a senior, laid praise no Noel.

“App Nation is going to love that kid for a long time,” Hannon said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.