Nate Noel's late addition at Appalachian State, why he's thriving and a promising comparison

Nate Noel’s introduction to Appalachian State came through a TV screen.

As a senior high school running back still trying to find his college program, he watched the Mountaineers play in the Sun Belt Conference title game and the New Orleans Bowl in 2019.

“I didn’t even know anything about them,” Noel said last week. "But I did see that they passed to the backs, and I saw that it was similar to my offense I ran in high school.

“I was like, ‘Yeah I could really play for a team like this.’

A year later, the college freshman is playing, and playing well, for that very program.

Noel has emerged as a speedy option out of the backfield and provided a big-play punch for App State (8-3). He opened his career with a 131-yard performance against Campbell for a depleted team in September, and most recently, he broke out for a 70-yard touchdown run against Georgia Southern to help flip the game in App State’s favor.