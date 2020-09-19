No. 23 App State's O-line struggles to find its push against Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Just after Marshall handled No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 on Saturday, Noah Hannon leveled a relatable fact.

Nobody likes to lose.

The result with the Thundering Herd was only App State’s fourth loss since the start of the 2018. But it left the Mountaineers with plenty to review.

"I think any time that you lose, you’ve got to learn,” said Hannon, Appalachian’s fourth-year starting center. “First of all. Nobody likes losing, as you guys know.

“I don’t really care to lose. That’s why I came here.”

When App State gets back to Boone and starts its diagnosis, one of the focal points will be the lack of push generated by an offensive line with a history of plowing ahead.

App State produced 96 rushing yards against the Herd. In the past five previous seasons, the Mountaineers failed to pass the 100-yard rushing mark only once — last year’s win against South Carolina. App State had 97 in a 20-15 victory in which they registered 202 total.

Against Marshall, App State had 10 rush attempts that went longer than 5 yards. Two of those were runs by quarterback Zac Thomas during the fourth quarter, while Marshall tried to nurse its 10-point lead.

It was a stark difference from a week ago. The Mountaineers exploded for 300-plus yards on the ground against Charlotte, featuring a three-headed attack of Marcus Williams Jr., Daetrich Harrington and Cam Peoples. All three scored in the 35-20 win.

Williams Jr. didn’t play against Marshall. Peoples and Harrington combined for 87 yards. But the Herd forced the Mountaineers to the air by putting extra players in the box.