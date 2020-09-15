Appalachian State and Marshall will rekindle their old rivalry on national television.
The teams will play on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, getting them bump up to the flagship station.
The matchup in Huntington, W. Va. is the first meeting of the two since 2002. Both programs were bitter rivals during their times in the Southern Conference as Division I-AA/Football Championship Subdivision powerhouses.
This will be the second time App State has appeared on CBS. The first came in 1983 against The Citadel.
Rich Waltz, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray and Sherree Burruss will announce the game for CBS.
The game was originally set to air on the CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. The move follows the decision to postpone a game between Brigham Young and Army after BYU announced some positive COVID-19 cases and corresponding contact tracing in the program. A new date for that matchup has not been announced.
Marshall and App State announced this game a month ago as part of a two-game agreement between the two athletics departments. The Thundering Herd will make a return trip to Boone in 2029.
That decision added to two previously scheduled meetings set for 2021 and 2022. The former is set for Kidd Brewer Stadium, while the latter is a return to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
App State rose into the national rankings this week after its 35-20 win against Charlotte. The Mountaineers are one of two Sun Belt schools ranked in the AP Top 25, along with Louisiana, which is 19th.
The Sun Belt had a couple notable wins this past weekend: The Ragin' Cajuns throttling a then-ranked Iowa State team, 31-14, and Arkansas State's 35-31 win against Kansas State.
Marshall is coming off a 59-0 victory against Eastern Kentucky.
