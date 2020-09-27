On App State's Nate Noel, Jalen McLeod and others who might shine beyond Saturday

Flecks of Appalachian State’s football future shined through on Saturday.

Playing Campbell, an FCS opponent, increased the likelihood for young Mountaineers to see the field once a lead was established.

But without 20-plus players due to three active COVID-19 cases, one of those knocking 18 players and three assistant coaches out of the 52-21 App State win with contact tracing, it became essential for underclassmen to not only play, but show up in bigger ways.

The game contained a lot of firsts — first starts, first carries, first catches, first tackles — and built up excitement for the next men up.

“We know what kind of players they are,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “That’s why we recruited them.

“With the guys out in quarantine, we were able to get them some playing time or get some practice time this week.”

No underclassmen shined brighter than Nate Noel. Normally the true freshman isn’t even on the depth chart, sitting behind three seasoned running backs in Daetrich Harrington, Cam Peoples and Marcus Williams Jr. But with Peoples and Williams out, he became Harrington’s primary backup.