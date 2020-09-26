Players missing from App State depth chart for game against Campbell

Appalachian State released a depth chart an hour ahead of its football game against Charlotte.
The Mountaineers — which have 18 total players out after they were contact traced to an active case of COVID-19 — will lean on inexperienced players and some playing different positions in their last non-conference game.
Chancellor Sheri Everts shared Friday that the football program was dealing with three active COVID-19 cases.
Here are the most notable changes:
- Only running back of App State's backfield trio is listed. Daetrich Harrington is listed as the starter, backed up by freshman Nate Noel. Marcus Williams Jr. and Cam Peoples are not listed.
- The tight end position lists three freshmen as potential starters: Eli Wilson, Peter Hennigan and August Drews. Henry Pearson, the incumbent starter this season, was already declared out by coach Shawn Clark earlier in the week. Mike Evans and Zac Crosby, typically listed as Pearson's backups, were also off the depth chart.
- The starters at wide receiver are Thomas Hennigan, Dashaun Davis and Jake Henry. Hennigan is backed up by Sean Horton. Hennigan's normal backup, Christian Wells, isn't listed. Both Davis and Henry are backed up by Milan Tucker, a freshman defensive back. Typical starters Malik Williams and Jalen Virgil are not listed at wide receiver or at either kick returner or punt returner.
- At one of the outside linebacker positions, freshman Jalen McLeod gets the start and is backed up by Jordan Heilig, who's typically an inside linebacker. Typical starter Nick Hampton and his backup, Tim Frizzell, aren't listed.
On top of that, three assistant coaches are out as well. Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Brian Haines, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Justin Watts and wide receivers coach Pat Washington are also missing from the game.
