Players missing from App State depth chart for game against Campbell

Appalachian State released a depth chart an hour ahead of its football game against Charlotte.

The Mountaineers — which have 18 total players out after they were contact traced to an active case of COVID-19 — will lean on inexperienced players and some playing different positions in their last non-conference game.

Chancellor Sheri Everts shared Friday that the football program was dealing with three active COVID-19 cases.

Here are the most notable changes:

- Only running back of App State's backfield trio is listed. Daetrich Harrington is listed as the starter, backed up by freshman Nate Noel. Marcus Williams Jr. and Cam Peoples are not listed.

- The tight end position lists three freshmen as potential starters: Eli Wilson, Peter Hennigan and August Drews. Henry Pearson, the incumbent starter this season, was already declared out by coach Shawn Clark earlier in the week. Mike Evans and Zac Crosby, typically listed as Pearson's backups, were also off the depth chart.