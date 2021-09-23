Preview: Appalachian State to host Marshall on Thursday night

3. Even though it’s still early in the season, App State and Marshall already have a common opponent, East Carolina. The Pirates scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Herd, 42-38. Appalachian opened the season by beating ECU, 33-19.

What they’re saying

“Really we went back to fix what we did last year, and that was turn the football over and not score in the red zone. So it helps some, not as much as you would think. Again, this is a big football game.” – Shawn Clark, App State head coach on last season’s matchup.