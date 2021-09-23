Preview: Appalachian State to host Marshall on Thursday night

A preview of the Marshall-Appalachian State football game:
When
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone
TV
ESPN
Records
Marshall: 2-1
App State: 2-1
What to watch for
1. How does the offense look one year removed from a brutal performance in Huntington?
Last season, App State went on the road for a nationally televised game against Marshall as a ranked opponent and was put in an offensive stranglehold. The Herd held App State to 97 rushing yards in the 17-7 win, and the passing game showed just how badly it would miss Corey Sutton, who opted out of 2020 to keep recovering from an ACL injury.
Marshall has a new head coach, Charles Huff. App State has Sutton back and a new quarterback, Chase Brice, who has fit in nicely.
2. The App State defense will regain two starters who sat out the Elon game: outside linebacker Brendan Harrington and safety Ryan Huff. Both started 12 games apiece last season.
3. Even though it’s still early in the season, App State and Marshall already have a common opponent, East Carolina. The Pirates scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Herd, 42-38. Appalachian opened the season by beating ECU, 33-19.
What they’re saying
“Really we went back to fix what we did last year, and that was turn the football over and not score in the red zone. So it helps some, not as much as you would think. Again, this is a big football game.” – Shawn Clark, App State head coach on last season’s matchup.
Tickets and information
