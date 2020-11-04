Q&A: Winston-Salem native, Wake Forest basketball guard Isaiah Wilkins

Isaiah Wilkins is back home in Winston-Salem, getting ready for his first basketball season at Wake Forest.

The Mount Tabor graduate and junior guard for the Deacons spoke with the Journal recently about being back in town after transferring from Virginia Tech, getting in better shape and a few other topics as the start of Wake Forest’s season on Nov. 25 approaches.

Q: What’s been the best parts of being back and having Winston-Salem in your life again?

A: “It’s been good for me actually. It’s given me time to refocus and refresh, coming back home to see my parents all the time now. Back home with my friends. Of course, I can’t really hang out with a lot of people because of COVID and everything, but it’s really been a good thing to be back. Just gives me time to focus, and focus on the things that I need to worry about.”

Q: Coach Steve Forbes mentioned you as a guy who’s gotten after strength and conditioning hard. What’s gone into that?