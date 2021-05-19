Report: App State no longer hosting South Carolina in 2025, gets two added guarantee games

Appalachian State will no longer host South Carolina during the 2025 football season, but will get two addition guarantee games in the schools' readjusted series, according to a report from FBSchedules.com.

The Mountaineers will now travel to Columbia, S.C. in both 2025 and 2027, earning App State a payment of $1.95 million for each of those games, according to the site.

The new agreement also sets up games in 2033 (in Boone) and 2034 (in Columbia) between the two schools.

App State and South Carolina originally agreed to a three-game contract in 2018, which started with App State's 20-15 victory against the Gamecocks in 2019. That contract also included the 2025 and 2027 matchups.

Appalachian has only one other non-conference game scheduled in 2025: an away game at Liberty.

