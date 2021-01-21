Report: Former App State head coach to hire former App State player as defensive coordinator

Looks like Eliah Drinkwitz found his next Missouri defensive coordinator, albeit with an Appalachian State connection.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the former Mountaineers coach will hire Steve Wilks, an App State alumnus who played at the school from 1987 to 1991, to run his defense at Mizzou.

Drinkwitz served as Appalachian's head coach for the 2019 season, and was the bridge between Scott Satterfield and Shawn Clark as the leader of the Mountaineers program.

App State went 13-1 that season with wins over two Power Five schools: North Carolina and South Carolina.

Wilks most recently worked with the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator in 2019. That stop came after a year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The former Mountaineers defensive back carved out an NFL career for himself, starting when he became the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears (2006 to 2008). He later became the DB coach for the San Diego Chargers (2009 to 2011) and Carolina Panthers (2012 to 2016).

He eventually rose to the Panthers D.C. job under then-Carolina coach Ron Rivera, holding that position for the 2017 season before taking the Cardinals job.