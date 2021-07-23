Scott Satterfield, Dave Clawson harken back to FCS days, bowl success when talking potential CFP expansion

More playoff spots also should mean Group-of-Five inclusion, Satterfield said.

"A school like App, it would definitely benefit that school because if they go on a season like they had the year after we left — beat North Carolina, South Carolina, they lost one game and maybe they're in that conversation," Satterfield said, pointing to the 13-1 season for App State in 2019. "The thing that I would like about it is the fact that when you get into the end of November, you still maybe have a chance.

"If you're ranked 17th in the country, and you still have three games left. You win the next three, you may be in that top 12. And you're going to the deal. So I think it will be more compelling later in the season with this 12-team playoff if, in fact, that's what we go with."

Dave Clawson, entering his eighth season at Wake Forest, shared similar sentiments. Clawson has three I-AA/FCS playoff berths in his head coaching career: one at Fordham in 2002, and two at Richmond in 2005 and 2007.

"Quite simply, from a Wake Forest perspective, we're for it," Clawson said. "We're in one of the two toughest divisions to get to the playoffs.