Scott Satterfield, Dave Clawson harken back to FCS days, bowl success when talking potential CFP expansion

Scott Satterfield is in favor of an expanded college football playoff. Mainly because he's knows how special a run through a bracket can be.
The Louisville coach, when asked about the expected-but-yet-not-official move from four teams to 12 teams in the College Football Playoff, harkened back to his time as both a player and an assistant coach at Appalachian State. Playing and coaching in the NCAA's I-AA/FCS bracket that featured 16 teams, he was part of a Jerry Moore staff that won three straight titles.
"You know, we won three national championships, in '05, '06 and '07," Satterfield said at ACC Kickoff on Thursday. "A couple of those years, we played 11 regular-season games, and one of them we played 12. So we either played 15 or 16 games. It's a long season when you're playing that many games, but we were able to do it."
His main caveat, like other coaches have mentioned, is keeping the bowl structure in place. Those games, he said, are a way to reward players, coaches and the fan base alike. He pointed to his first season at Louisville, when the Cardinals went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl in 2019. Satterfield, App State's head coach from 2013 to 2018, led the Mountaineers program to its first three bowl wins as an FBS program: the Camellia Bowl in both 2015 and 2016, and the Dollar General Bowl in 2017.
App State has yet to lose a bowl game in its short FBS history.
More playoff spots also should mean Group-of-Five inclusion, Satterfield said.
"A school like App, it would definitely benefit that school because if they go on a season like they had the year after we left — beat North Carolina, South Carolina, they lost one game and maybe they're in that conversation," Satterfield said, pointing to the 13-1 season for App State in 2019. "The thing that I would like about it is the fact that when you get into the end of November, you still maybe have a chance.
"If you're ranked 17th in the country, and you still have three games left. You win the next three, you may be in that top 12. And you're going to the deal. So I think it will be more compelling later in the season with this 12-team playoff if, in fact, that's what we go with."
Dave Clawson, entering his eighth season at Wake Forest, shared similar sentiments. Clawson has three I-AA/FCS playoff berths in his head coaching career: one at Fordham in 2002, and two at Richmond in 2005 and 2007.
"Quite simply, from a Wake Forest perspective, we're for it," Clawson said. "We're in one of the two toughest divisions to get to the playoffs.
"So, to have the opportunity to play in games in late November that you're trying to get to the Orange Bowl, but you're still in the hunt to be one of 12, there would be a lot more games of national significance."
Like Satterfield, Clawson wants the bowl games to be safeguarded. Wake Forest has gone to a bowl game in each of the last five seasons, winning the first three.
"We have had so many incredible bowl experiences at Wake Forest," Clawson said during his news conference in the Westin Charlotte. "2017, staying in this hotel, playing in the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M, a lot of the players who played at Wake Forest would tell you that was one of the most magical weeks of their life.
"For our team to be able to go to D.C. in the Military Bowl and see the nation's capital, the Pinstripe Bowl, see the 9/11 memorial, see a Broadway show, the Birmingham Bowl ... Those have all been incredible life experiences for our players. It's a reward. It's a celebration of your season."
Clawson also added: "Whenever you add something, you have to take something away. I think for those of us who have coached for 20, 30 years and have had such wonderful bowl experience, we're certainly concerned about the impact that a bigger playoff system would have on bowls."
Fighting to get through a longer season healthy will be a battle, too. But Satterfield said injuries are a concern every week a team plays. Ultimately, though, a team getting through a playoff gantlet is an experience that can't be topped.
"I will tell you, there's no greater feeling than after you've won a national championship, and you know you've won it on the field," Satterfield said.
