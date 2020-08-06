The first question Shawn Clark answered today during Appalachian State football's media day was about the recently postponed App State-Wake Forest game.
"We’re very disappointed, not just for our players, but for our fans," said Clark, the Mountaineers' first-year head coach. "And it’s a game that’s 85 miles apart with two state schools, so it’s very disappointing. I know our administration and Doug Gillin (App State's athletics director) worked day in and day out, 24 hours a day, to make sure this game went on.
"And he came to me and asked me, ‘Should we play?’ And I said, ‘Doug we’ll play with a full crowd, half crowd, quarter crowd or no crowd.’ So that’s very disappointing as far as that goes. Over the last five years, people would say we had the best — us and Wake Forest — had the best program in the state. And we were looking forward to playing on the field and finally settling that instead of (on) social media. So they’re playing a conference schedule plus one, and unfortunately we’re not that team."
Originally scheduled for Sept. 11, the game was postponed Wednesday as Wake Forest and its ACC colleagues are moving to a schedule of 10 league games and one non-conference game. Wake Forest and App State agreed to play that game in a future season, plus added two additional games between the two schools. Those new dates will be announced later.
When Wake Forest's schedule came out earlier Thursday morning, Old Dominion became the non-conference opponent for the Deacons. Clark saw the news as he came off the football field. And frankly, it didn't make much sense to him.
App State and Wake Forest last played during the 2017 season, when the Deacons squeaked out a 20-19 victory with a blocked field goal from Scotty Washington. The game, the teams' first since 2001, set the attendance record with 35,126 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
When asked for a response to Clark's comments, Wake Forest athletics referred to comments from Wake Forest's press release the day before.
"Appalachian State is an excellent program and I know our student-athletes were excited for the opportunity to compete against them this fall," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "Along with being an excellent matchup on the field, both fan bases were extremely excited for this contest. The atmosphere we witnessed in Boone in 2017 had our program excited for a great environment this fall inside Truist Field.
"We schedule this type of game for our fans, and I look forward to playing Coach Shawn Clark and their program in the future."
App State later won its second of what's now four straight Sun Belt Conference titles in 2017. And after a 13-win season in 2019, which featured victories over Power Five programs North Carolina and South Carolina, the Wake Forest matchup was one of two non-conference games that could've been an early resume builder for a Mountaineers bid to a New Year's Six bowl.
But now, App State has lost three of its originally planned non-conference games — Wake Forest, Wisconsin and Morgan State — and has three spots to fill.
Clark indicated that that this season was the time for regional focus, a way to travel by bus and limit expenses, which made even more sense for the two schools.
"I just think it’s great for college football and it’s unfortunate that both sides couldn’t get together," Clark said. "I know our side worked day in and day out to get that deal done.
"And I’m not sure that was reciprocated."
Clark used that same point to argue for another matchup with Charlotte if the schools can work the details out. Last week, Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill told the Charlotte Observer that he'd had preliminary discussions with App State about scheduling a game. The programs met in 2018 and 2019, both App State wins, and have games set up for 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029. Clark said that he and Charlotte coach Will Healy talk often.
He also mentioned that it'd be better to stay in state than flying around the country, like App State and Charlotte will have to do thanks to the vast footprints maintained by the Sun Belt and Conference USA, respectively.
"This is no disrespect to Texas State or UTEP, but why would Charlotte fly to El Paso, Texas, and us fly to San Marcos when it’s an hour and a half bus ride up the mountain and down the mountain," Clark said ". . . We played Wake Forest — sold-out crowd in Boone — I know we’ll sell their stadium out. We played Charlotte in Charlotte and set the largest crowd every in the history of their school, and they come here and we sell our stadium out.
"So to me — and I’m just a first-year football coach — but it makes sense to me. Why wouldn’t we play regional games? And Will is on board with that. I talked to him, and he would love to play. We’re just trying to make sure we get those games scheduled for the future. But we have a great working relationship with Will, and I hope we get that scheduled, but again who knows?"
