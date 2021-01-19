Shawn Clark thinks he's found strong answers to two big questions for App State football

Clark thinks the Mountaineers found a guy that fit in Brice. His time at Duke featured a team that struggled with turnovers — 39 overall to lead the nation, with 15 interceptions and six fumbles by Brice.

Turnovers were a sore spot that Clark had for the Mountaineers’ offense in 2020, becoming problematic in Sun Belt Conference matchups against Top 25 opponents in Coastal Carolina and Louisiana. Clark mentioned how difficult it was for any transfer in 2020, much less a quarterback going into a new program to lead a team.

In evaluating transfers, Clark said, a coach leans on the people they trust in the profession. Between the tape he saw on Brice, and the insight from others, he’s confident in what Brice can do.

“I felt what was best for our program was to have a guy with some experience that could come in and compete for the starting spot,” Clark said. “And I’m not exactly sure what his turnover margin was there, but when I turned the tape on, he was what I felt was best for this program.

“Just the way he commanded the huddle, the way he ran the offense and talking to him, I believe in Chase.”

Clark said that Brice would have to earn the starting spot, saying he'd be pushed from behind by Navy Shuler and early enrollee quarterback D.C. Tabscott.