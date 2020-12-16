Signing day: Appalachian State football program pulls in 22 on first day of early signing period

Andre Goodman

Quarterback

6-1, 190 pounds

Piedmont, S.C. | Greenville High

About the position group:

With two senior quarterbacks, starter Zac Thomas and backup Jacob Huesman, potentially dressing for their last game Monday, quarterback was an area of need, regardless of whether those two decide to use their extra eligibility.

The potential future of the position will arrive with Tabscott, the second commitment in the class. App State has had a run of longtime starters at QB with Taylor Lamb and Zac Thomas. Pending how the 2021 season is handled at that position, Tabscott will get the shot to become another longtime starter.

Goodman is not to be overlooked, either. App State kept recruiting the South Carolina quarterback even after he tore an ACL in his 2019 regular-season finale. He was a dangerous player through the air and on the ground and even played wide receiver sporadically.

Coen Sutton

Wide receiver

6-2, 205 pounds

Huntersville | Cornelius Hough High