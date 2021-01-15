South Alabama men topple App State

MOBILE, Ala.— App State men's basketball dropped a 73-64 Sun Belt game on the road at South Alabama on Friday.

Donovan Gregory paced the Mountaineers (9-5, 3-2 SBC) with a team-high 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Michael Almonacy added 12 points and four assists. Adrian Delph had nine points and a season-high eight rebounds; James Lewis Jr. finished with eight points and four rebounds.

CJ Huntley scored eight points and added four rebounds, while Michael Eads had a career-high eight points.

In the second half, the Mountaineers cut the lead to four points at 54-50, but South Alabama extended its lead to 10 points at 67-57 with 5:08 remaining. The Jaguars opened as much as a 12-point lead down the stretch and the Mountaineers cut the lead to nine, but could get no closer.

App State finished with 17 assists on 25 made field goals. The Mountaineers held a 32-20 edge in points in the paint.

Michael Flowers led all scorers with 31 points, while Jamal West pulled down 13 rebounds for South Alabama.

The teams will meet again on Saturday in Mobile at 5 p.m.